Damariscotta police chief remains on paid leave

Ron Young, who has been on &quotnon-disciplinary" paid administrative leave since Jan. 12, addresses the Board of Selectmen during a special meeting to confirm his appointment as police chief in Damariscotta in this August 2013 file photo.
J.W. Oliver | Lincoln County News
By Maia Zewert, Lincoln County News
Posted Feb. 22, 2017, at 12:49 p.m.
Last modified Feb. 22, 2017, at 2:01 p.m.

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — More than a month after Damariscotta police Chief Ron Young was placed on administrative leave, the Damariscotta Board of Selectmen plans to have a closed-door session on March 1 to review a personnel matter.

Young, who started as chief in September 2013, has been on non-disciplinary paid administrative leave since Jan. 12. Sgt. Jason Warlick has been overseeing the day-to-day operations of the department.

Damariscotta Town Manager Matt Lutkus said an internal investigation involving Young has been completed. As of Tuesday, no disciplinary action had been taken.

An executive session scheduled for March 1 will provide Lutkus an opportunity to share with selectmen his “explanation of a disciplinary action that [he’s] recommending” and have the selectmen hear from Young.

The executive session will begin at 4 p.m. on March 1 in the town office. Under state law, the selectmen must open the meeting in public and vote to go into executive session. If the board decides to take any action, it will have to end the executive session and do so in public.

