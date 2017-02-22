Five, including two from New York, arrested in Hancock County drug bust

SULLIVAN, Maine — Five people, including two men from the Bronx, New York, have been arrested in connection with the alleged sale of heroin and crack cocaine in Hancock County.

Police executed a search warrant Tuesday night at 190 Taunton St. in Sullivan following a joint investigation by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency into the sale of the drugs in the county, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the MDEA.

Evidence that drugs were being sold out of the residence as well as about $6,300 in suspected drug proceeds were seized from the home, according to the release.

Arrested so far as a result were the following:

— Christopher Cruz, 28, of Bronx, New York, was charged with Class C conspiracy to traffic in heroin and crack.

— Kevin Barner, 51, of Bronx, New York, was charged with Class C conspiracy to traffic in heroin and crack.

— Sherman Merchant-, 32, of Gouldsboro was arrested on three outstanding warrants.

— Jade Giger, 30, of Gouldsboro was charged with Class C violation of conditions of release.

— Matthew Leise, 39, of Sullivan was arrested on an outstanding Hancock County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

All were brought to the Hancock County Jail and were expected to make initial appearances in Ellsworth Unified Court later Wednesday.

Officers with the Maine Marine Patrol and the Ellsworth Police Department, with a drug-sniffing dog, assisted in the search Tuesday night.

The investigation is continuing and more arrests are likely, according to the release.

Anyone with information about this investigation or the illegal sale of drugs anywhere in Maine is urged to contact the nearest MDEA office or to call the MDEA tip line at 800-452-6457.