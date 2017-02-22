Fisherman admits to fraudulently getting over $157,000 in disability benefits

BANGOR, Maine — A Whiting man waived indictment and pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to Social Security fraud, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

By pleading guilty, Daniel Fitzsimmons, 54, admitted that between 2002 and 2013 he and his dependants received more than $157,000 in Social Security Disability Insurance for which they did not qualify, the U.S. attorney’s office said in news release Wednesday.

In order to obtain those benefits, Fitzsimmons was required to certify that he could no longer perform “substantial gainful work.” In numerous forms submitted to the Social Security Administration and at an in-person interview, Fitzsimmons reported little work activity and very low annual earnings between 2002 and 2013, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

An investigation revealed that, contrary to his statements, the defendant was actively and consistently engaged in commercial fishing during those years, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Fitzsimmons faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The case was investigated by Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General and the U.S. Coast Guard.