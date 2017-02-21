A progressive group is meeting with Sen. Collins right now, and streaming it live

By Mike Tipping
Posted Feb. 21, 2017, at 9:16 a.m.

Members of Mainers for Accountable Leadership, a grassroots organization that grew out of the Indivisible movement following the election of Donald Trump as president, are meeting with Maine Senator Susan Collins right now, and are broadcasting it live on Facebook.

The group has been calling for opposition to some of Trump’s most regressive nominees and for protection of the Affordable Care Act. They’ve also been asking Collins to hold a public town hall, a request she has so far denied.

https://www.facebook.com/mainersforaccountableleadership/videos/1271151406254395/

