Tuesday’s North high school basketball tournament summaries

HIGH SCHOOL
Boys
Class C
Hodgdon 46, Schenck 65
Hodgdon (12-7)
A. Tuttle, J. Palmer, Nash, M. Tuttle 2-0-5, W. Foster 3-1-7, Carver 1-0-2, D. Palmer 7-0-15, Ramsey, Merritt 2-0-4, J. Foster 0-1-1, Belyea, Buzzell 2-0-4, McAfee 3-2-8; Totals 20-4-46
Schenck (15-5)
McDunnah 1-0-3, Dionne 3-0-6, Hannon, King 9-2-22, DeRoos 1-0-2, Danforth 1-0-2, J. Thompson 9-4-23, Powers, Green, T. Thompson 2-3-7; Totals 26-9-65
Hodgdon 11 21 34 46
Schenck 16 30 46 65
3-pt. goals: King 2, McDunnah, J. Thompson; M. Tuttle, D. Palmer.
Fort Fairfield 66, PCHS 43
Fort Fairfield (18-1)
Player 5-0-11, Keegan, Watson 0-2-2, Cyr 8-2-19, Langner, Giberson 5-6-16, Jellison, Kinney 3-0-6, Bernard, Beaulieu 1-0-2, Harvey 2-2-7, Bruce 1-0-3, McNamee; Totals 25-12-66
PCHS (10-10)
Kimball, Cooley, Kane 2-1-6, Drew 4-0-9, Gilbert 6-4-17, True 3-0-6, White 1-3-5, Bagley, Kimball, Ricker, Haley; Totals 16-8-43
FF 16 29 47 66
PCHS 6 22 31 43
3-pt goals: Kane, Drew, Gilbert; Player, Cyr, Harvey, Bruce