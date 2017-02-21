Johnson rolls to Genesis Open win, grabs No. 1 ranking

PACIFIC PALISADES, California — Dustin Johnson finally got the win at Riviera Country Club that proved so elusive, stomping the soggy course and the field Sunday to win the Genesis Open by five shots.

On the first day without a weather delay in a tournament pounded Thursday through Saturday by rain, the sun literally came out for Johnson. Needing two full rounds to complete his victory, Johnson followed a 7-under-par 64 in the morning with an even-par 71 in the afternoon for total of 17-under 267.

Johnson did get a bit tired in the end, making three bogies the final 10 holes after making only one bogey over the first 62. He was ahead by eight after five straight birdies spanning the end of the third round and the beginning of the fourth.

Thomas Pieters of Belgium also was weary after tying for second at 272 with Scott Brown. Pieters shot 71-63, Brown 69-67.

“When you get up at 4 a.m. four days in a row, it’s not fun,” said Pieters, who played in Dubai two weeks ago, then headed to the United States. “I was wide on my driving, but my putting was good.”

Four players tied for fourth at 273: England’s Justin Rose (65-68), Wesley Bryan (63-72), Kevin Na (67-70) and Charley Hoffman (70-67).

Jordan Spieth tied for 22nd place at 278.

Johnson finished second here in 2015, losing on the third hole of a playoff, and in 2014. In 2016, Johnson was fourth. Understandably, he was more satisfied with the victory than the fact the win bumped him up to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, moving ahead of Australia’s Jason Day, who held the position the past 47 weeks. Day came in at 286, tied for 64th.

“I don’t really care about that,” Johnson said, referring to the ranking. “What I care about is winning golf tournaments, about what it takes to get it done.”

Couples gets first win since 2014

For the first time in 2 1/2 years, Fred Couples posted a PGA Tour Champions victory.

Firing a bogey-free, 5-under-par 67 on Sunday in the final round at TwinEagles Golf Club’ Talon Course in Naples, Florida, Couples emerged with a three-shot win in the Chubb Classic.

Couples finished at 16-under 200 for the three-round events. Miguel Angel Jimenez, who was on top after two rounds, closed with a 71 to take second place at 203.

Jerry Kelly (final-round 66), Jeff Sluman (68) and Canada’s Rod Spittle (69) shared third place at 205.

In a tie for sixth place at 206 were Scott McCarron (67), Jerry Smith (69), Germany’s Bernhard Langer (69) and Kevin Sutherland (73).

Six players, including Larry Mize, wound up tied for 10th at 207.

Couples earned his 12th Champions title, his first since the Shaw Charity Classic in August 2014. He also won the Naples event in 2010 when it was called the Ace Group Classic and was played at The Quarry. The 57-year-old Seattle native won 15 times on the PGA Tour, with his only major championship coming at the 1992 Masters.

Last year, Couples appeared just three times on the Champions tour, finishing in the top 25 each time and winding up as runner-up in the Chubb Classic behind Langer, who won for the third time.

Jimenez was on top by one stroke entering play Sunday but gave that shot away with a bogey on the first hole. Couples birdied the second hole, then added to his lead with birdies at No. 6 and No. 8.

Jimenez carded three birdies before closing with a bogey at No. 18. Couples birdied No. 14 and No. 17.

Jang wins Down Under

South Korean Ha Na Jang finished with an eagle and three birdies over her last six holes on Sunday to come from four shots back for a three-stroke victory in the Women’s Australian Open in Adelaide, Australia.

Jang carded a 4-under 69 for a 10-under total of 282 at Royal Adelaide Golf Club, picking up her fourth career win on the LPGA Tour and first of the 2017 season.

“It’s a really good, strong finish. That is why it’s good sport today,” said Jang, ranked No. 6 in the world.

After an opening bogey in the final round, Jang regained her composure.

“The first hole I was very nervous on the tee because I want to make birdie at every hole, more aggressive and try that,” Jang said.

Denmark’s Nanna Madsen shot a 73 to finish three shots back at 7 under.

Japan’s Haru Nomura (73), the 2016 champion, finished in a four-way tie for third place at 6 under with No. 2-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn (71) of Thailand and Australians Minjee Lee (70) and Sarah Jane Smith (75).

Lizette Salas, who had a two-stroke lead heading into the final round, struggled with a 78 to drop into a share of seventh place at 5 under with six others, including fellow Americans Beth Allen (70) and Marina Alex (73).

American Michelle Wie shot a 75 to finish in a tie for 30th at even par. Cheyenne Woods, the niece of Tiger Woods, shot a 77 for a share of 52nd at 3 over.

World No. 1 Lydia Ko of New Zealand never contended throughout the week and finished in a tie for 46th at 2 over after a final-round 75.