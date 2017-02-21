Cony girls win school’s first-ever swimming championship

Cony High School in Augusta has for decades been heralded for its success on the basketball court.

On Tuesday, the school picked up some new trophy case hardware to complement its gold basketballs.

Cecilia Guadalupi won the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke and was a member of Cony’s victorious relay teams in the 200 medley and the 400 freestyle, sparking the Rams to the school’s first-ever swimming state championship in the Class A meet at Bowdoin College in Brunswick.

Coach Jon Millett’s team scored 311 points while ending the two-year reign of Brunswick High School, which finished second with 246 points.

Cheverus of Portland finished third with 215 points, followed by Bangor (214), Falmouth (165), South Portland (130) and Brewer (121). Westbrook (113), Massabesic of Waterboro (110) and Gorham (84) claimed the Nos. 8-10 spots.

Cony placed 12 swimmers in the scoring column, paced by Guadalupi. The freshman claimed the 200 IM in 2 minutes, 11.87 seconds and won the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.68. She also teamed up with Molly Silsby, Gabby Low and Anne Guadalupi to win the 200 medley relay (1:51.27) and was on the Rams’ victorious 400 free relay (3:41.10) that also featured Talia Jorgensen, Low and Anne Guadalupi.

Anne Guadalupi, a senior, also won the 500 free (5:18.62) and was second in the 200 free, while Jorgensen earned an individual gold medal in the 100 free with a time of 54.71 and joined forces with Silsby, Tara Jorgensen and Haley Gagne on Cony’s runner-up 200 free relay contingent.

Low turned in second-place efforts in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke and Talia Jorgensen was second in the 50 free. Hanna Jorgensen and Leah Allee also scored points for the Rams.

Caitlin Tycz of Brunswick won the 200 freestyle in 1:50.35, captured the 100 butterfly (53.67) and joined forces with Ella Tycz, Mallory Palmer and Emily Cowan to win the 200 free relay (1:45.53).

Abby Longstaff of Cheverus took home two first-place medals for her performances in the 50 free (24.47) and the 100 backstroke (58.02). Teammate Nina Greenwood won the diving competition, scoring 314.30 points.

Bangor High logged a pair of third-place relay finishes. Hannah Wood, Natalie Fournier, Rachel Hand and Lily Waddell swam the 200 medley relay, while Hand teamed up with Graci Wiseman, Maddie Huerth and Wood in the 400 free relay.