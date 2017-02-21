Colby-Sawyer women oust MMA from NAC tourney

NEW LONDON, New Hampshire — Colby-Sawyer College outscored Maine Maritime Academy 17-6 in the third quarter on Tuesday night on the way to posting a 79-55 North Atlantic Conference quarterfinal victory.

The fourth-seeded Chargers (18-8) advance to Friday’s league semifinals against top seed and semifinal host Husson University of Bangor.

Lexie Hamilton (10 assists, 4 steals) and Lexi Iannone scored 17 points each to lead Colby-Sawyer,while Amanda Calvo scored 12 points and Tianna Sugars provided 10 points.

Alayne Felix poured in a game-high 26 points with seven rebounds and four assists to lead Maine Maritime Academy of Castine (14-13). Chloe Smedley added eight points and eight rebounds.

Men’s Basketball

Lyndon State 88, UMF 66

At Lyndonville, Vermont, Charles Correa Jr. connected for 31 points to spark the No. 4 Hornets to a North Atlantic Conference quarterfinal win over the fifth-seeded Beavers.

Lyndon State (12-13) draws top seed Husson in a Friday semifinal at Bangor. The University of Maine-Farmington wound up (11-15).

Raymond Monroe tossed in 18 points and Darnay Gray netted 15 for the winners.

Riley Robinson led the way for the Beavers with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Amir Moss and Issac Witham each scored 11 points.

Thomas 77, Colby-Sawyer 71

At Waterville, Tyheem Simon scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half, helping the Terriers wipe out a five-point halftime deficit to post the North Atlantic Conference quarterfinal victory.

Jordan Derosby scored a team-high 17 points among a balanced performance for No. 3 Thomas (14-12), which now plays No. 2 Castleton University (16-8) in a Friday semifinal game at Husson University in Bangor.

Carlos Gonzalez (11 rebounds, 4 blocks) and Zach Mackinnon netted 14 points each for the winners.

Patrick Coffey poured in a game-high 30 points with nine rebounds for No. 6 Colby-Sawyer (12-15), while also received 13 points from Milani Hicks and 11 points and five assists from Jourdain Bell.