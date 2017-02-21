Albany’s fast start sinks undermanned Black Bears

BANGOR, Maine — The Albany Great Danes outscored the University of Maine men’s basketball team 39-14 in the first half en route to a 74-56 America East men’s basketball victory over the Black Bears at the Cross Insurance Center on Sunday.

UMaine dressed only eight players for their final regular-season home game as five players were suspended last Tuesday for alleged violations of the student-athlete code of conduct. The five players are Ilija Stojikovic, Dusan Majstorovic, Jaquan McKennon, Marko Pirovic and leading scorer Wes Myers.

That left the Black Bears with three freshmen to start Sunday’s game against the Great Danes, who raced out to the early lead.

Albany outscored Maine 21-3 in the first 10 minutes. The Black Bears struggled in the first half to get anything going on offense, as they finished the first half with three made baskets on 19 tries.

Albany won its fourth straight game and improved to 18-11 overall and 9-5 in America East while UMaine dipped to 6-24 and 2-13.

Albany held Maine to just three first-half field goals for its the best defensive half of the year.

Devonte Campbell earned his second double-double in as many games played, finishing with 10 points and 13 rebounds, to lead Albany. Joe Cremo also had a double-double on 10 points and 11 rebounds while David Nichols led all players with 20 points and four assists.

For Maine, Vincent Eze got a double-double off 10 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks while Austin Howard had 12 points and three assists.

The Bears conclude their regular season at Binghamton University on Saturday.