Classifieds
|
Real Estate
|
Jobs
|
Autos
|
Public Notices
|
Special Sections
|
Circulars
News and weather for:
[change]
Outdoors
Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 Last update:
1:57 p.m.
News
|
The Point
|
Business
|
Next
|
Sports
|
Outdoors
|
Homestead
|
Food
|
Events
|
Opinion
|
Obituaries
|
Blogs
News from your community:
State
|
Aroostook
|
Augusta
|
Bangor
|
Down East
|
Hancock
|
Lewiston-Auburn
|
Mid-Maine
|
Midcoast
|
Penobscot
|
Piscataquis
|
Portland
Outdoors
Come float with John Holyoke!
Print
Email
Share
Tweet
Posted
Feb. 21, 2017,
at
1:39 p.m.
SEE COMMENTS →
News
Blogs
Living
Sports
Opinion
Climber, 68, dies in 1,000 foot fall in Baxter State Park
Classical station WBACH abruptly pulled from airwaves
The famous Mainer who was the last man to die of Civil War wounds
Three central Aroostook IGAs being sold
Man accused of beating girlfriend in Frankfort arrested at Portland bus terminal
LePage should get a waiver for easier Mainecare access to bariatric surgery
Sidewalk clearing conundrum: City or property owner responsibility?
It’s time for America to stand up to Trump’s abuse
Stop being a target for fake news
A universal basic income is the solution to runaway populism
First Maine Driver to Win at Daytona International Speedway and He Is From the County
Holden blood drive to feature appearance by former NFL, UMaine player
Here’s why you hear more whistles during tourney time
Washburn girls upset Central Aroostook ‘D’ North quarterfinal
32-point blitz propels Southern Aroostook boys past GHCA in ‘D’ quarterfinal
UP NORTH MOTORSPORTS
First Maine Driver to Win at Daytona International Speedway and He Is From the County
BDN PORTLAND
The famous Mainer who was the last man to die of Civil War wounds
ACT OUT WITH AISLINN
Where in the woods am I? Win an L.L.Bean gift card!
MAINELY THOUGHTS
LePage should get a waiver for easier Mainecare access to bariatric surgery
STATE & CAPITOL
Maine can’t decide what it wants to call this confusing holiday
Why this Belfast teen learned the fine art of inseminating dairy cows
New owner to reopen Winnie’s eatery in Presque Isle
How likely is it that you have celiac disease?
Winterport couple puts the kettle on for fragrant brews at Tea Maineia
Warren Frost, character actor on ‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Twin Peaks,’ dies at 91
Blogs
Be a BDN blogger
|
Browse BDN blogs
George's Outdoor News
We’ve put out the Wildfire
We’ve put out the Wildfire
Act Out with Aislinn
Where in the woods am I? Win an L.L.Bean gift card!
Where in the woods am I? Win an L.L.Bean gift card!
Slower Traffic
Snowstorms are much more Fun when you Don’t Drive in them
Snowstorms are much more Fun when you Don’t Drive in them
The Virtual Angler
Street Food, Or, Good Enough For Me And Anthony B
Street Food, Or, Good Enough For Me And Anthony B
Out There
Share your fishing adventures to #FishME
Share your fishing adventures to #FishME
Summer in Maine: Kids, Camps, Community
Summer in Maine: Kids, Camps, Community
Camps Giving Back: Identifying and Helping to Meet Their Communities’ Needs
Top Stories
1 hour ago
LePage floats acting education commissioner for permanent post
3 hours ago
Cancer took her breasts away. This tattoo artist helped her accept it.
Maine’s biggest electricity reseller is under the gun in New York
3 hours ago
Medicaid expansion referendum headed to Maine ballot
Maine nurses: To avoid shortage, improve our working conditions
Similar Articles
10.11.2016
Donn Fendler, once a boy 'lost on a mountain in Maine,' dies at 90
1.22.2014
Report: Man crawls more than 2 miles after breaking leg in snowmobile crash
3.20.2014
Power restored to more than 3,300 amid snow, rain, sleet
10.20.2015
How well do you know Maine's state parks?
7.26.2013
Why are lobsters increasingly turning to cannibalism?
More in Outdoors
Climber, 68, dies in 1,000 foot fall in Baxter State Park
Bethel couple rescues injured owl from prickly situation
Judge dismisses lawsuit over incidental Canada lynx trapping
Moosehead Lake Region offering new trails, outdoor adventures and challenges
8 things to consider before hiking in deep snow
Bangor Daily News
Archives
News
Business
Sports
Outdoors
Homestead
TV Listings
Obituaries
Things to Do
Custom Publications
Weather
Storm Cancellations
About Us
BDN History
BDN 120 Years
Contact Us
Purchase Photos
Newspapers in Education
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscribe
Subscribe to the BDN
Create BDN Maine Account
Manage Your Account
Newsletter Sign-up
RSS
Sales and Marketing
Online Advertising and Digital Marketing Solutions
Online Advertising Staff Directory
Print Advertising
Print Advertising Staff Directory
Classifieds
Custom Publications and The Weekly
Creative Services-Guide to Sending Files
BDN Maine Events on Facebook
On Facebook
The Bangor Daily News
Midcoast
Portland
Aroostook
Downeast
Hancock
Katahdin and Lincoln Lakes Region
Food
Outdoors
Maine Families
BDN Blogs
Editorial and Opinion
Maine Sports
High School Sports
On Twitter
@bangordailynews
@bdnpolitics
@bdnmaineblogs
@bdnmainefocus