LIMERICK, Maine — A man is accused of assaulting a juvenile and his sister in Limerick on Monday afternoon.

Joseph Bagdanovich, 19, and a juvenile male allegedly forced their way into a home and assaulted a boy who lives there, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said when the victim’s sister tried to intervene, she was also assaulted.

Both victims were treated and released.

Bagdanovich and his alleged accomplice are facing burglary and assault charges.