Classifieds
|
Real Estate
|
Jobs
|
Autos
|
Public Notices
|
Special Sections
|
Circulars
News and weather for:
[change]
State
Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 Last update:
4:42 p.m.
News
|
The Point
|
Business
|
Next
|
Sports
|
Outdoors
|
Homestead
|
Food
|
Events
|
Opinion
|
Obituaries
|
Blogs
News from your community:
State
|
Aroostook
|
Augusta
|
Bangor
|
Down East
|
Hancock
|
Lewiston-Auburn
|
Mid-Maine
|
Midcoast
|
Penobscot
|
Piscataquis
|
Portland
Officer-involved shootings in Maine, 2007-2017
Print
Email
Share
Tweet
Posted
Feb. 21, 2017,
at
3:28 p.m.
SEE COMMENTS →
News
Blogs
Living
Sports
Opinion
Climber, 68, dies in 1,000 foot fall in Baxter State Park
Classical station WBACH abruptly pulled from airwaves
The famous Mainer who was the last man to die of Civil War wounds
Three central Aroostook IGAs being sold
Man accused of beating girlfriend in Frankfort arrested at Portland bus terminal
Sidewalk clearing conundrum: City or property owner responsibility?
It’s time for America to stand up to Trump’s abuse
Stop being a target for fake news
Government, on multiple levels, decides to fail transgender students
It’s encouraging to see conservatives get behind a carbon tax to fight climate change
Holden blood drive to feature appearance by former NFL, UMaine player
Here’s why you hear more whistles during tourney time
32-point blitz propels Southern Aroostook boys past GHCA in ‘D’ quarterfinal
Washburn girls upset Central Aroostook ‘D’ North quarterfinal
Top-ranked Southern Aroostook beats Katahdin in ‘D’ girls quarterfinal
BDN PORTLAND
The famous Mainer who was the last man to die of Civil War wounds
CULTURE SHOCK
2017 Rise Above Fest set for Bangor Waterfront, expanded to two days, features Korn, Shinedown
ACT OUT WITH AISLINN
Where in the woods am I? Flying Mountain and Valley Cove
STATE & CAPITOL
Maine can’t decide what it wants to call this confusing holiday
STATE & CAPITOL
The long march to block LePage’s new welfare reforms starts today
Why this Belfast teen learned the fine art of inseminating dairy cows
New owner to reopen Winnie’s eatery in Presque Isle
How likely is it that you have celiac disease?
Winterport couple puts the kettle on for fragrant brews at Tea Maineia
Sweet and Sour Cabbage Soup
Blogs
Be a BDN blogger
|
Browse BDN blogs
Mainely Thoughts
LePage should get a waiver for easier Mainecare access to bariatric surgery
LePage should get a waiver for easier Mainecare access to bariatric surgery
#Maine
This bald eagle in a Maine river will make you resent that it is still winter
This bald eagle in a Maine river will make you resent that it is still winter
Dear Liz
Dear Liz answers reader questions about love and life
Dear Liz answers reader questions about love and life
Pine Tree Weather
Another foot of snow or more on the way for parts of Maine
Another foot of snow or more on the way for parts of Maine
Concerning Consumers
Presidents' Day sales: Buy now or wait?
Presidents' Day sales: Buy now or wait?
Check in with Charlie
5th Storm In 9 days
5th Storm In 9 days
Top Stories
LePage floats acting education commissioner for permanent post
Cancer took her breasts away. This tattoo artist helped her accept it.
Maine’s biggest electricity reseller is under the gun in New York
1 hour ago
Medicaid expansion referendum headed to Maine ballot
47 mins ago
Alfond Foundation vows to pay off students’ debt to draw STEM workers to Maine
Similar Articles
4.16.2015
What’s up and what’s down in Maine
3.27.2015
Bangor would see new national park’s benefits. The rest of the region? Not so clear
4.14.2015
Document translation: Besides ‘and,’ efficiency funding also depends on what’s ‘absurd’
3.25.2015
Document review: Maine National Guard shakeup plan came from within
4.2.2012
Raises at the University of Maine System 2006-2012
More in State
24 mins ago
Is it safe to kiss your kids if you have a cold sore?
47 mins ago
Alfond Foundation vows to pay off students’ debt to draw STEM workers to Maine
1 hour ago
How Maine police shootings are investigated
2 hours ago
Officer-involved shootings in Maine, 2007-2017
Banana Blueberry Coffee Cake
Bangor Daily News
Archives
News
Business
Sports
Outdoors
Homestead
TV Listings
Obituaries
Things to Do
Custom Publications
Weather
Storm Cancellations
About Us
BDN History
BDN 120 Years
Contact Us
Purchase Photos
Newspapers in Education
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscribe
Subscribe to the BDN
Create BDN Maine Account
Manage Your Account
Newsletter Sign-up
RSS
Sales and Marketing
Online Advertising and Digital Marketing Solutions
Online Advertising Staff Directory
Print Advertising
Print Advertising Staff Directory
Classifieds
Custom Publications and The Weekly
Creative Services-Guide to Sending Files
BDN Maine Events on Facebook
On Facebook
The Bangor Daily News
Midcoast
Portland
Aroostook
Downeast
Hancock
Katahdin and Lincoln Lakes Region
Food
Outdoors
Maine Families
BDN Blogs
Editorial and Opinion
Maine Sports
High School Sports
On Twitter
@bangordailynews
@bdnpolitics
@bdnmaineblogs
@bdnmainefocus