Medicaid expansion referendum headed to Maine ballot

AUGUSTA, Maine — Mainers will vote in November on whether the state should expand its Medicaid program, following the validation Tuesday of a petition to do so.

Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap announced Tuesday that proponents of the measure submitted more than 66,000 verified signatures from registered Maine voters, which is enough to top the threshold of 61,123 for access to the statewide ballot.

The citizen-initiated bill, An Act to Enhance Access to Affordable Health Care, seeks for Maine to provide Medicaid services through MaineCare to qualifying people younger than 65 years old, whose income is below 133 percent plus 5 percent of the nonfarm income official poverty line.

The organizations behind the referendum said they collected the bulk of their signatures on Election Day in November 2016.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.