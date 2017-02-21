Woman killed, 3-year-old son injured in Frankfort collision

FRANKFORT, Maine — A mother was killed and her 3-year-old son injured in a head-on collision on Route 1A Tuesday, according to state police.

Teresa Sirois, 34, of Brooks died after the car she was driving crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle around 4:45 p.m., Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said Tuesday night.

Sirois’ young son, Damian, was strapped into a car seat in the back of the vehicle at the time of the crash. He was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with injuries that aren’t believed to be life threatening.

Randall Pukay, 53, of Bucksport was driving the second vehicle, and also was taken to EMMC for treatment.

State police investigators are trying to figure out why Sirois crossed the centerline, McCausland said.