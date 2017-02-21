Midcoast men convert camper, take heroin addiction treatment on the road

WALPOLE, Maine — Two men on the midcoast are taking treatment for heroin addiction on the road.

The Choopers Foundation van is equipped with clean needles, syringes and treatment options, and it will be debuting in southern Maine in a few weeks.

The old camper has been renovated to meet the needs of people struggling with substance misuse — specifically opioids — and will be going out in southern Maine. This is the first of its kind in Maine and northern New England.

Tim Cheney is the man behind the van. He struggled with heroin use for much of his life and said he has known too many people who’ve died in this crisis.

He said the van will be meeting people where they are, providing them things they need in their community, such as clean needles, syringes and naloxone, and when the opportunity arises they’ll be referring people into treatment.

Cheney said it’s important to be there and already have a relationship with a person when they’re ready to move into treatment.

Cheney hopes to have this van up and running in a few weeks. The ultimate goal is to have a van in every county in the state.