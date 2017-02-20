Shead girls roll past Ashland in ‘D’ quarterfinal

Taking the ball to the hoop is Ashland's Jamie Poulin, left, while guarded by Shead's Katelyn Mitchell.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Taking the ball to the hoop is Ashland's Jamie Poulin, left, while guarded by Shead's Katelyn Mitchell.
Swarming Shead's Holly Preston, center, are Ashland defenders from left, Jamie Poulin, Morgan Doughty and Olivia Tardie.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Swarming Shead's Holly Preston, center, are Ashland defenders from left, Jamie Poulin, Morgan Doughty and Olivia Tardie.
Ashland's Olivia Tardie, left, tries to rip the ball away from Shead's Madison Greenlaw during Monday's Class D North quarterfinal. Ashland fell 73-33.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Ashland's Olivia Tardie, left, tries to rip the ball away from Shead's Madison Greenlaw during Monday's Class D North quarterfinal. Ashland fell 73-33.
Shead's Holly Preston, middle, drives to the basket while guarded by Ashland's Hannah Stratton. Trailing on the play is Ashland's Jamie Poulin.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Shead's Holly Preston, middle, drives to the basket while guarded by Ashland's Hannah Stratton. Trailing on the play is Ashland's Jamie Poulin.
Lunging for the ball is Ashland's Micayla Driscoll as teammate Hannah Stratton heads down up the court during Monday's Class D quarterfinal against Shead.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Lunging for the ball is Ashland's Micayla Driscoll as teammate Hannah Stratton heads down up the court during Monday's Class D quarterfinal against Shead.
Fighting for position to rebound are Shead's Cassidee Lawrence, left, and Ashland's Megan Cote during Monday's Class D quarterfinal. Shead won 73-33.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Fighting for position to rebound are Shead's Cassidee Lawrence, left, and Ashland's Megan Cote during Monday's Class D quarterfinal. Shead won 73-33.
Ashland girls basketball coach Whitney Flint speaks to her squad during a timeout Monday morning in the Hornets game against Shead.
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Ashland girls basketball coach Whitney Flint speaks to her squad during a timeout Monday morning in the Hornets game against Shead.
By Joseph Cyr, Houlton Pioneer Times
Posted Feb. 20, 2017, at 2:29 p.m.

BANGOR, Maine — The No. 2 Shead girls put on a shooting clinic Monday morning as the Tigers scored early and often en route to a 73-33 victory over No. 7 Ashland at the Cross Insurance Center.

Shead, last year’s “D” North champion, is looking to get back to the regional title game, but will first have to get past No. 6 Washburn (11-8) in Thursday’s 7:05 p.m. semifinal. Washburn upset No. 3 Central Aroostook 54-47 in the first game of the morning.

Ashland ends its season with a 9-11 record.

“We tried to not watch the scoreboard and just play our game,” Shead coach Dean Preston said. “We tried to play with intensity throughout because you are always playing for that next game … if you are lucky enough to make it to that next game.”

Four players scored in double figures for coach Preston’s team as Holly Preston poured in 19 points, Cassidy Wilder added 18, and Madison Greenlaw and Katelyn Mitchell each had 11.

Shead started the game like gangbusters using a 15-2 run as Wilder and Preston dominated. Wilder dropped eight points in the first quarter, while Preston added six and Ashland was never able to recover, trailing 19-5 by the end of the period.

“I thought we looked really good in spots, but we still have a lot of work to do,” coach Preston said.

The Hornets struggled to get into an offensive rhythm and found themselves in a 36-16 halftime deficit that grew to 58-21 by the end of the third quarter.

“We knew Shead was a good team and this game was going to be a challenge,” Ashland coach Whitney Flint said. “To come and have to face a team that played in state’s last year, that’s pretty tough — especially for a young team like us.”

With just one senior on the roster, Hannah Stratton, coach Flint said she approached the second half of Monday’s game as a learning tool for her younger players to get some experience on the floor at Bangor.

“I am very pleased with how the team took [the loss],” she said. “I’m proud of my girls and I’m confident we’ll be back next year.”

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»

View stories by school

  1. Portland police officer who shot man outside Subway has used deadly force before
  2. This bald eagle in a Maine river will make you resent that it is still winterThis bald eagle in a Maine river will make you resent that it is still winter
  3. Climber, 68, dies in 1,000 foot fall in Baxter State ParkClimber, 68, dies in 1,000 foot fall in Baxter State Park
  4. Tired driver overturns car in front of Brunswick police stationTired driver overturns car in front of Brunswick police station
  5. Florida middle schooler could face charges after throwing wood at Trump motorcade