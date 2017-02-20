Monday’s North high school basketball tournament summaries

Tourney basketball

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS

Class D

Washburn 54, Cen. Aroostook 47

Washburn (11-8)

Mette 3-2-8, Castonguay 4-0-12, Farley 5-10-22, Sarmiento 4-0-8, Vaughn, Carney 2-3-7, Davis, Johnston; Totals 18-15-54

Central Aroostook (13-6)

Kat. Levesque 5-0-12, Martin, Kas. Levesque 2-1-5, Dominque 1-1-4, Bradbury 1-4-6, C. Harris 3-1-8, A. Harris 4-3-12; Totals 16 10-20 47

Washburn 11 22 34 54

CAHS         10 18 27 47

3-pt goals: Farley 2, Castonguay; Kat. Levesque 2, Dominique, C. Harris, A. Harris

Shead 73, Ashland 33

Shead (17-2)

Preston 7 5-5 19, Scott 1 0-0 2, Bradbury, Cheney 1 2-4 4, MacGregor, Lawrence 0 3-4 3, Greenlaw 5 1-3 11, Mitchell 3 3-4 11, Sullivan 2 0-0 5, Wilder 9 0-1 18; Totals 28 14-21 73

Ashland (9-11)

Carter 2 0-0 5, Doughty 0 0-2 0, Stratton 1 3-6 5, Cunningham, Poulin 3 0-2 7, Driscoll 0 0-2 0, Tardie 3 3-8 9, Cote 1 0-4 2, Stolze 2 0-0 5, Michalka; Totals 12 6-24 33

Shead    19 35 58 73

Ashland   5 16 21 33

3-pt. goals: Mitchell 2, Sullivan; Carter, Poulin, Stolze

 

Easton 45, Deer Isle-Stonington 23

Easton (11-8)

Currier 0-1 0-0 0, I. Morin 4-8 8-10 16, Allen 4-12 4-7 12, Lovely 1-7 2-2 4, Gilman 3-4 2-4 8, Bonner 1-3 0-0 2, Ferris 1-1 0-0 2, Leach 0-3 1-2 1, Hanson, C. Morin 0-0 0-2, Flewelling, Wilson, Clayton Totals 14-39, 17-25 45

Deer Isle-Stonington (11-8)

Vaughn 0-3 0-0 0, Gove 0-1 0-2 0, Hutchinson 5-11 1-3 11, Limeburner 0-7 0-2 0, Gray 4-23 0-0 12, K. Eaton 0-1 0-0 0, Stinson, Rice, S. Eaton, Frazier Totals 9-46 1-7 23

Easton 9 21 30 45

Deer Isle-Stonington 5 5 12 23

3-pt. goals: Easton 0-5: Lovely 0-2, I. Morin 0-1, Bonner 0-1, Allein 0-1; DI-S 4-20: Gray 4-19, Limeburner 0-1  

BOYS

Class D

SO. AROOSTOOK 73, GR. HOULTON CHR. 50

Greater Houlton Christian (10-9)

Stone 2-0-6, Schools 1-0-2, Austin, C. Winslow, J. Carmichael 0-2-2, S. Carmichael, Jacques 3-0-8, Potter 5-3-14, A. Winslow 2-5-9 Grant 4-1-9, Brewer; Totals: 17-11-50

Southern Aroostook (18-1)

Morales 0-3-3, Batchelder 3-2-8, Rackliff 1-0-2, Mathers 11-3-28, Lillis 1-0-2, Hardy, Altvater 9-2-20, Stiltz 1-0-3, Skinner, Brooks 1-0-2, Burpee 1-0-3, X. Morales 1-0-2; Totals 29-10-73

GHCA 8 15 29 50

SACS         19 49 67 73

3-pt. goals: Stone 2, Jacques 2, Potter; Mathers 3, Stiltz, Burpee

C. AROOSTOOK 54, JONESPORT-BEALS 46

Jonesport-Beals (11-8)

Farnsworth, Merchant, Carver, Guptill 2-4-8, Robinson 2-0-4, Crowley 1-1-3, Cirone 1-0-3, Kelley, Grant 0-5-5, Faulkingham 5-5-15, Alley 2-2-6, Ireland, Reynolds 1-0-2, Reyes; Totals: 14-17-46

Central Aroostook (13-6)

Thomas 6-2-18, H. Kingsbury, Crouch 3-7-13, B. Bradbury 3-1-7, Carvell 1-1-3, Harris 3-3-9, C. Kingsbury 1-0-2, C. Bradbury 0-2-2, G. Miller, Garrison, Grass, L. Miller; Totals 17-16-54

Jonesport-Beals 14 26 31 46

Central Aroostook       11 26 38 54

3-pt. goals: Cirone; Thomas 4

