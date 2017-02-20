Cheverus boys capture fifth straight state Class A swim crown

Cheverus High School of Portland captured its fifth consecutive state Class A swimming championship on Monday at the LeRoy Greason Pool at Bowdoin College in Brunswick behind senior freestyle specialist Shane Moore.

The Stags tallied 286.5 points to edge Bangor (258) and Brunswick (253).

Rounding out the top 10 were Thornton Academy of Saco (222), Scarborough (208), Waterville-Winslow (153.5), South Portland (143), Falmouth (113), Portland (93) and Lewiston (87).

The other teams were Cony of Augusta (82), Messalonskee of Oakland (80), Mt. Ararat of Topsham (77), Westbrook (62), Hampden Academy (47), Deering of Portland (31), Sanford (24), Bucksport (20), Massabesic of Waterboro (11), Windham and Edward Little of Auburn (10 each), Lawrence High of Fairfield (4) and Brewer (1).

Moore won the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyles in 21.28 and 46.64 seconds, respectively, swam a leg for the Stags’ triumphant 200 freestyle relay team (1:30.64) and also was a member of the 200 medley relay team that finished third.

He set a meet record in the 50 freestyle and was named the Performer of the Meet.

Sophomore Phineas Underwood was fifth in the 50 freestyle and tied for sixth in the 100 freestyle for Cheverus while also swimming on the victorious 200 freestyle relay team and on the third-place 400 freestyle relay team.

Senior Gustav Anderson and freshman Quinton Hastings joined Moore and Underwood on the 200 freestyle relay team.

Freshman Chase Cameron picked up 27 valuable points for Cheverus as he was fifth in the 500 freestyle and sixth in the 200 freestyle.

Bangor was led by the Prouty brothers, junior Colby and freshman Carson, who combined for three individual wins and another on the 200 medley relay team which set a state record of 1:37.61.

They also swam on the 400 freestyle relay team that finished second.

Colby Prouty won the 200 individual medley (1:58.42) and the 100 breaststroke (57.74) while Carson Prouty captured the 100 backstroke in 53:11.

Carson Prouty swam the backstroke leg on the 200 medley relay team with Colby Prouty swimming the breaststroke, junior Payton Campbell doing the butterfly and senior Sam Carlson handling the freestyle leg.

The previous state record of 1:38.02 was set by Ellsworth a year ago.

Carson Prouty was second in the 200 freestyle in 1:47.70 behind Falmouth senior Connor Perron (1:47.05), who also won the 500 freestyle (4:46.94).

Carlson also produced 32 points with third-place finishes in the 100 and 500 freestyles.

The other individual winners were Thornton Academy’ junior Eli Steward in the 100 butterfly (53.65), as he edged out Hampden Academy sophomore Cameron LaBree (54.01), and Bucksport junior diver Anthony Wardwell (339.30 points).

Steward also had a second in the 500 freestyle and swam a leg for the first-place 400 freestyle relay team which was also composed of fellow juniors Daniel Roch, Joe Vail and Joshua Roberts.

Brunswick was led by junior Brian Hess, who took a second in the 100 breaststroke and a fourth in the 50 freestyle. Hess also swam legs for the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay teams that each finished second.

Cony High of Augusta sophomore Nathaniel Berry was second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 backstroke and Scarborough sophomore Ryan O’Leary was second in the 200 IM and third in the 100 breaststroke.