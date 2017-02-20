Climber, 68, dies in 1,000 foot fall in Baxter State Park

A sign marks the intersection of the Appalachian Trail and the Abol Pond Trail at Baxter State Park.
Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN
A sign marks the intersection of the Appalachian Trail and the Abol Pond Trail at Baxter State Park.
In this file photo from March 2011, Bob Bukaty (left), Cory Ricker, (center) and Roy Curtis head down the Abol Slide trail on Mount Katahdin after making the decision to turn back a few hundred feet before reaching the Table Land. The wind gusts kept knocking the hikers off balance and the semi-truck-like sound indicated higher winds on the plateau.
Gabor Degre | BDN
In this file photo from March 2011, Bob Bukaty (left), Cory Ricker, (center) and Roy Curtis head down the Abol Slide trail on Mount Katahdin after making the decision to turn back a few hundred feet before reaching the Table Land. The wind gusts kept knocking the hikers off balance and the semi-truck-like sound indicated higher winds on the plateau.
By Judy Harrison, BDN Staff
Posted Feb. 20, 2017, at 11:02 a.m.
Last modified Feb. 20, 2017, at 11:32 a.m.

BAXTER STATE PARK, Maine — A 68-year-old Holden man died Saturday after falling more than 1,000 feet down the icy surface of the Abol Slide in the park, according to a press release issued Monday.

It is park policy not to release the name of the deceased, Park Director Jenson Bissell said.

The victim had been camping at Daicey Pond Campground with a larger group, Bissell said in the release.

He was hiking with a companion and the two were attempting to climb Mount Katahdin on the Abol Trail, the park director said. Near the top of the trail, where it intersects with the top of Abol Slide, the man lost his footing and fell more than 1,000 feet before coming to rest near the bottom of the open section of the slide, Bissell reported.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Park rangers were alerted to the event by other climbers in the area and were assisted in the recovery of the body by those climbers and members of the Wilderness Rescue Team, the release said.

It was the second death in the park this month.

A New Hampshire man was found dead Feb. 5 near the outlet of Abol Pond after separating from his seven-member skiing group on Sunday.

He was 56 and died after suffering what Bissell called “a medical event.”

The man and his companions had been in the park at Chimney Pond Campground for two days before Sunday’s 17-mile skiing trip. Two hikers found the man. Baxter State Park Rangers responded and were subsequently assisted by a Maine game warden and the Millinocket Fire Department, officials said.

The two deaths this month were the first fatalities in Baxter State Park since a lightning strike killed a 24-year-old man from Peaks Island in Portland in 2007, according to park officials.

 

