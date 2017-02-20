Warren man struck by car in Brunswick has died

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A 20-year-old Warren man struck by a car on Mill Street in Brunswick Sunday night died Monday morning from injuries suffered in the crash.

Caleb Maxham was crossing Mill Street in Brunswick just after 8 p.m. Sunday when he was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Kyle Feltis, 31, of Brunswick, Brunswick police Cmdr. Thomas Garrepy said in a news release.

Garrepy said that Maxham was wearing dark clothing when he crossed Mill Street in a dimly lit area without a crosswalk.

Brunswick rescue took Maxham to Maine Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition. He died Monday morning, Brunswick Police Lt. Paul Hansen said early Monday afternoon.