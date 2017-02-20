Warren man struck by car in Brunswick has died

By Beth Brogan, BDN Staff
Posted Feb. 20, 2017, at 12:53 p.m.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A 20-year-old Warren man struck by a car on Mill Street in Brunswick Sunday night died Monday morning from injuries suffered in the crash.

Caleb Maxham was crossing Mill Street in Brunswick just after 8 p.m. Sunday when he was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Kyle Feltis, 31, of Brunswick, Brunswick police Cmdr. Thomas Garrepy said in a news release.

Garrepy said that Maxham was wearing dark clothing when he crossed Mill Street in a dimly lit area without a crosswalk.

Brunswick rescue took Maxham to Maine Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition. He died Monday morning, Brunswick Police Lt. Paul Hansen said early Monday afternoon.

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Portland police officer who shot man outside Subway has used deadly force before
  2. This bald eagle in a Maine river will make you resent that it is still winterThis bald eagle in a Maine river will make you resent that it is still winter
  3. Tired driver overturns car in front of Brunswick police stationTired driver overturns car in front of Brunswick police station
  4. Florida middle schooler could face charges after throwing wood at Trump motorcade
  5. Downtown festival helps Bangor beat the winter bluesDowntown festival helps Bangor beat the winter blues

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs