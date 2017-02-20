Holden blood drive to feature appearance by former NFL, UMaine player

HOLDEN, Maine — Former NFL and University of Maine football player Mike DeVito will make an appearance during a blood drive on Tuesday sponsored by the Holden police and fire departments, Police Chief Chris Greeley said Monday.

The blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 21 in the gym at Holden Elementary School. DeVito is scheduled to be there from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Greeley said.

A defensive end, DeVito played nine seasons in the NFL, six for the New York Jets and three for the Kansas City Chiefs before retiring after the 2015 season.

All donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email.