Saturday’s UMaine-Merrimack men’s hockey summary

By Larry Mahoney, BDN Staff
Posted Feb. 19, 2017, at 1:58 a.m.

Men’s Hockey

UMaine 4, Merrimack 4 (OT)

UMaine (10-18-4) 2 -1-1-0 — 4

Merrimack (13-13-6) 0-2-2-0 — 4

First period — 1. UM, Lacroix 5 (Schurhamer, Shea), 7:16 (pp); 2. UM, Byron 16 (Robbins, Holway), 15:04.

Second period — 3. MC, Tavernier 6 (Seney, Kovacevic), 7:12 (pp); 4. MC, Hennig 6 (Larsson, LeBlanc), 9:03 (pp); 5. UM, Michel 8 (Brown, Morris), 11:33 (pp).

Third period — 6. MC, Larsson 7 (LeBlanc, Lashyn), 7:34; 7. UM, Smith 4 (unassisted), 7:48; 8. MC, Hennig 7 (Carle), 9:32.

Shots on goal: UMaine 14-7-5-1—27; MC 13-18-11-3—45

Goaltenders: UMaine, Morris (45 shots-41 saves); MC, Delia (27-23)

Power plays: UMaine 2-for-6, MC 2-for-5

Penalties/minutes: UMaine 6-12, Mmk 7-14

Attendance: 2,459 (sellout)

