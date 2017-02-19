Saturday’s high school wrestling state championship results

Wrestling

Class A State Championship

At Rockport

Marshwood 184.0, Noble 80.5, Skowhegan 73.5, Massabesic 70.0, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick 61.0, Sanford 49.0, Oxford Hills 48.5, Nokomis 48.0, Scarborough 37.0, Morse 34.0, Camden Hills 30.5, Cony 29.0, Westbrook/Gorham 27.0, Deering 24.0, Biddeford 23.0, Messalonskee 18.0, Cheverus 18.0, Portland 16.5, Kennebunk 12.0, Wiscasset 8.0, Bonny Eagle 4.0, Mt. Blue 4.0; York/Traip, Windham, Gardiner no team score

Championship Finals

106 pounds: 1 Cody Craig, Skowhegan, Decision 16-6 Sam Martel, Noble; 113: Leo Amabile, Massabesic, Decision 4-0 Liam Coomey, Marshwood; 120: Matthew Thompson, Marshwood, Decision 17-8 Ricky Oberg, Skowhegan; 126: Chris Solo, Deering, Decision 4-0 David Spinney, Marshwood; 132: Samson Sirois, Skowhegan, Decision 4-2 Jake Martel, Noble; 138: Bradley Beaulieu, Marshwood, Pin 3:03 Noah Lang, Camden Hills; 145: Austin Shorey, Noble, Decision 4-1 Jeremy Sendrowski, Scarborough; 152: Quinton Richards, Nokomis, Decision 7-6 Matthew Caverly, Marshwood; 160: Sam Anderson, Sanford, Decision 16-3 Dawson Stevens, Oxford Hills; 170: Robert Heatherman, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick, Pin 0:26 Isaac Plante, Sanford; 182: Nic Mills, Cony, Pin 5:55 Austin Pelletier, Messalonskee; 195: James Thompson, Marshwood, Pin 3:14 Trey Burnham, Biddeford; 220: Matthew Carroll, Massabesic, Decision 3-2 Dylan Schenk, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick; 285: Zebulun Leavitt, Cheverus, Decision 3-2 Lincoln Andrews, Scarborough

Consolation Finals

106 pounds: Brandon Sandler, Marshwood, Default Noah Dumas, Cony; 113: Josh Brown, Nokomis, Decision 13-4 Alden Shields, Kennebunk; 120: Duncan McGilvery, Noble, Pin 3:43 Jaden David, Oxford Hills; 126: Jabbar Belin, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick, Decision 10-4 Ian Henderson, Camden Hills; 132: Kyle Glidden, Marshwood, Decision 6-2 Donavin Rector, Morse; 138: Christian Jensen, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick, Decision 12-6 Isaiah Cogswell, Morse; 145: Cooper Holland, Skowhegan, Decision 5-2 Raz Baltazar, Morse; 152: Matthew Pooler, Massabesic, Pin 4:11 Sam Strozier, Wiscasset;

160: Zachary Elowitch, Portland, Decision 7-0 David Wilson, Nokomis; 170: Dylan Strong, Marshwood, Decision 9-3 Colby Gardner, Morse; 182: Austin Locke, Marshwood, Decision 8-6 Zuka Mabior, Oxford Hills; 195: Noah Schneider, Massabesic, Decision 18-2 Brandon Lebourdais, Westbrook/Gorham; 220: Jeffrey Worster, Oxford Hills, Decision 5-1

Aren Dickman, Scarborough; 285: Stephen Foster, Westbrook/Gorham, Pin 1:59 Zachary Eastman, Marshwood

Outstanding Wrestler: Bradley Beaulieu, Marshwood

Class B

At Bucksport

Wells 100, Winslow 73.5, Ellsworth 73.5, Mountain Valley 70, Foxcroft Acad. 69, Dirigo 63.5, Dexter 59, Erskine Acad. 54, Bucksport 49, Belfast 48.5, Oceanside 46.5, Madison 40.5, Medomak Valley 25.5, Lisbon 23, Oak Hill 21, Penobscot Valley 18, Lincoln Acad. 16, Bangor Christian 16, MCI 16, Mt. View 11, Washington Acad. 9, Piscataquis 6, John Bapst 4, Lee Acad. 4, Boothbay 3, Mattanawcook Acad. 3, Caribou 1

Championship Finals

106: Justin Wing (Dexter) def. Oakley Dugans (BC) Pin at 3:10; 113: Brenden Bruns (Belfast) def. Codi Sirois (PVHS) Pin at 5:04; 120: Devon Vigue (Winslow) def. Alex Fogarty (Oceanside) 11-6; 126: Caleb Austin (Mountain Valley) def. ZyAnthony Moss (MCI) Major Dec. 17-3; 132: Danny Buteau (Oak Hill) def. RJ Nelson (FA) Major Dec. 9-1; 138: Ethan Boucher (Mountain Valley) def. Logan Lord (Ellsworth) 4-2; 145: Tyler Beem (Dexter) def. Josh Wright (Ellsworth) Pin at 0:35; 152: Peyton Cole (Ellsworth) def. Hunter White (Dirigo) 6-0; 160: Bryce Whittemore (Dirigo) def. Ben Ripley (Oceanside) Major Dec. 9-1; 170: Trent Goodman (Ellsworth) def. Michael Wrigley (Wells) Pin at 5:00; 182: Ryan Fredette (Winslow) def. Nolan Degroot (Dirigo) Pin at 3:24; 195: Nolan Potter (Wells) def. Billy Brock (FA) Pin at 2:39; 220: Seth Padelford (Madison) def. Travis Tran (Belfast) Tech Fall 17-2; 285: David Gross (Bucksport) def. Jakob Peavey (EA) 10-7

Consolation Finals

106: Vinny Deroche (Mountain Valley) def. Rico Ayala (FA) Pin at 4:23; 113: Ryan Norton (Wells) def. Caleb Weeks (Dexter) Major Dec. 14-5; 120: Michael Sprague (EA) def. Foster Ashmore (Bucksport) 4-2; 126: Patrick Curtis (Belfast) def. Marcus Caudill (FA) 7-5; 132: Cullen Cummings (Wells) def. Mark Ward (Mt. View) 6-0; 138: Steven Thompson (Medomak Valley) def. Caleb Chase (Wells) Major Dec. 13-4; 145: Kurtis Bolton (Lisbon) def. Brock Glidden (EA) 17-10; 152: Elias Miller (Medomak Valley) def. Drew Peters (Wells) Pin at 3:21; 160: Brody Boynton (Bucksport) def. Patrick Hopkins (Winslow) Pin at 3:38; 170: Elijah Ames (FA) def. Jesse Pelletier (Mountain Valley) 9-3; 182: Truth Ingam (LA) def. Jeffrey Kierstad (EA) Pin at 3:40; 195: Benjamin Abbott (Winslow) def. Dalton Berry (Dirigo) Pin at 4:44; 220: Sean McCormack-Kuhman (Wells) def. Reagan Billingsley (Oceanside) 7-1; 285: Matt Brown (Madison) def. Vincent Tzeo (WA) Pin at 0:09