Wells, Marshwood capture wrestling state titles

A state championship in wrestling was a distant memory for those in Wells, which had gone more than two decades without achieving that feat.

On Saturday, the Warriors re-staked the school’s claim to supremacy by winning the program’s first state title since 1996. Wells racked up 100 points to beat out runners-up Ellsworth and Winslow (73.5 points each) in the Class B competition at Bucksport High School.

In the Class A meet, Marshwood hoisted the championship trophy for the fifth time in the last six years with a dominating performance at Camden Hills High School in Rockport.

The Hawks amassed 184 points to easily outscore runner-up Noble of Berwick, which scored 80.5 points.

In Class B, Nolan Potter was the only individual winner (at 195 pounds) for Wells, which put seven wrestlers in the championship finals and consolation finals.

Michael Wrigley reached the title match at 170, but was pinned by Ellsworth’s Trent Goodman. Wells also got third-place finishes from Ryan Norton (113), Cullen Cummings (132) and Sean McCormack-Kuhman (220), while Caleb Chase (138) and Drew Peters (152) also reached the consolation round.

Ellsworth tied Winslow for second, spearheaded by individual wins by Peyton Cole and 152 pounds and Trent Goodman at 170. For Winslow, Devon Vigue was the 120-pound champ and Ryan Fredette won at 182.

Mountain Valley of Rumford took fourth place in the team competition with 70 points, followed by Foxcroft Academy of Dover-Foxcroft (69), Dirigo of Dixfield (63.5) and Dexter (59).

North region teams also produced several individual champions. They included Justin Wing of Dexter (106), Belfast’s Brenden Bruns (113), Tyler Beem of Dexter (145) and David Gross of Bucksport at 285 pounds.

In Class A, Skowhegan claimed third place with 73.5 points, while Massabesic of Waterboro (70.0) and Mt. Ararat/Brunswick (61.0) completed the top five teams.

Marshwood’s individual champions included Matthew Thompson at 120 pounds, Bradley Beaulieu (138) and James Thompson (195). Liam Coomey (113), David Spinney (126) and Matthew Caverly (152) finished as runners-up.

The Hawks also had four consolation winners.

Beaulieu was named the Outstanding Wrestler of the competition.

Among North region individuals Cody Craig of Skowhegan claimed top honors at 106 pounds with a 16-6 decision over Sam Martel of Noble. Indians teammate Samson Sirois won at 132, while Quinton Richards of Nokomis High in Newport was the 152 champion. Cony’s Nic Mills annexed the 182-pound crown.