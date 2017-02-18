Warrant issued for New York Jets’ Darrelle Revis on assault charges

NEW YORK — Police in Pennsylvania have issued an arrest warrant for New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis on assault and other charges stemming from a confrontation with a group of men in Pittsburgh last weekend, authorities said on Friday.

Revis, 31, until recently considered one of the best defensive players in the National Football League, faces charges of robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault, Pittsburgh police spokeswoman Sonya Toler said in an email.

As of late Thursday, before the warrant was issued, Revis had not been taken into custody, his lawyer Blaine Jones said, adding that his client would turn himself in if a warrant were issued. Jones was not immediately available for additional comment on Friday.

Revis, who is from the Pittsburgh-area city of Aliquippa, was charged in connection with an incident in which two men were knocked unconscious early on Sunday, police said in a statement.

Shortly after 2 a.m., the accusers, ages 21 and 22, were walking on a South Side Pittsburgh street when they spotted Revis and approached him, police said. One of the men then began videoing Revis with a mobile phone, police said.

“At some point, Revis snatched the cellphone away and attempted to delete the video” before tossing the phone onto the ground, police said.

The men then got into a verbal argument with Revis, police said. Another man arrived on the scene to assist the cornerback before the two victims were punched, police said. The men said they remained unconscious for about 10 minutes.

Police did not say who was accused of throwing the punches.

Revis’ attorney, in a news conference late on Thursday, gave a different account of what happened.

He said Revis had been approached by a group of five or six men, one of whom was intoxicated and verbally threatened him. Revis, who was alone, attempted to walk away from the men, but was followed, Jones said.

“He was not the aggressor,” Jones said. “He was 1,000 percent the victim.”

When Revis turned to face the men again, he may have mistaken a cellphone in one of the men’s hands for a gun or other weapon. Jones declined to say whether Revis said he struck anyone that night.

“If any punches were thrown (by Revis), they were thrown in self-defense,” Jones said.

Revis was injured in the altercation and sought medical treatment, Jones said. He declined to disclose the nature of his injuries.