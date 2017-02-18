Saturday’s North high school basketball tournament summaries

By Joseph Cyr
Posted Feb. 18, 2017, at 5:54 p.m.

GIRLS

PRESQUE ISLE 37, JOHN BAPST 36

No. 7 John Bapst (12-8) 36

Philippon 4 3-6 11, Zephir 0 2-2 2, Cyr, Ellis, Legasse 1 0-0 3, Higgins 1 0-0 2, Lebel 1 0-0 2, Bell 6 0-0 16. Totals 13-5-36

No. 2 Presque Isle (15-4) 37

Michaud 1 0-0 2, Wheaton 4 0-0 9, Skidgel, Boone, Rodriguez 4 0-0 8, Haley, Lagerstrom, 3 0-0 8, Kingsbury 0 0-1 0, Vogel, 5 0-1 10. Totals 17-0-37

John Bapst 5 18 22 36

Presque Isle 10 22 28 37

3-pt. goals: Bell 4, Legasse, Cyr; Lagerstrom 2, Wheaton

HERMON 35, WINSLOW 33

No. 5 Winslow (16-3) 33

Clukey 1-1 0-0 3, Gagnon 0-0 0-0 0, Guimond 0-2 0-0 0, Kervin 4-14 5-5 13, Trask 1-7 0-0 2, LeClair 5-19 3-5 14, Bernard 0-2 0-0 0, Ward 0-1 1-2 1, Littlefield 0-4 0-2 0; Totals 11-49 9-14 33

No. 4 Hermon (15-4) 35

Allain 2-6 1-5 7, P. Plissey 1-2 0-1 2, Curtis 2-7 3-4 7, Higgins 6-12 1-4 13, Raymond 0-4 0-0 0, Tracy 0-0 0-0 0, L. Plissey 0-1 4-5 4, Pullen 1-7 0-0 2; Totals 12-39 9-19 35

Winslow 5 15 27 33

Hermon 6 16 25 35

3-pt. goals — Winslow (2-14): Clukey 1-1, Kervin 0-4, Trask 0-2, LeClair 1-5, Bernard 0-1, Littlefield 0-1; Hermon (2-11): Allain 2-4, P. Plissey 0-1, Curtis 0-2, Raymond 0-2, Pullen 0-2

BOYS

ORONO 54, PRESQUE ISLE 46

No. 4 Orono (15-3) 54

Koffman 4 4-6 12, Desisto 7 6-9 23, Spencer, Kenefic 2 0-0 6, Robertson 2 0-0 4, McCluskey, Coutts 1 4-4 6, Collett 1 1-2 3. Totals: 17 15-21 54

No. 5 Presque Isle (14-5) 46

Guerrette 7 2-3 16, Ouellette 2 0-0 6, J. Kinney, Hudson, B. Kinney 3 3-7 9, Dumais 7 0-0 14, Cash 0 1-2 1. Totals: 19 6-12 46

Orono 13 23 38 54

PI 6 20 32 46

3-pt. goals: Desisto 3, Kenefic 2; Ouellette 2

