MDI boys win first indoor track state title; Greely takes ‘B’ girls crown

The Mount Desert Island boys track and field team made history on Saturday.

In a tightly contested team battle with multiple other schools, the Trojans walked away from Bates College in Lewiston with the program’s first indoor state championship

Giovanni McKenzie’s victory in the triple jump concluded matters as MDI accumulated 58 points to outdistance runner-up Greely of Cumberland Center, which tallied 38.5.

Rounding out the top five were Old Town (36), York (31.5) and Yarmouth (30.5).

In the girls meet, MDI had a chance to make it a Trojans sweep behind the efforts of Tia Tardy and Ashley Anderson, but Greely had too much depth.

Greely scored 62 points, while the Trojans went on to finish second with 53 points as Tardy and Anderson combined for three victories.

Old Town (39), York (36) and Yarmouth (35) rounded out the top five.

Entering the triple jump, the MDI boys were holding onto a slim lead over Greely, Yarmouth and York. But the Trojans had the event’s top seed in McKenzie, and he made that stand up, jumping 42 feet, 8 inches — more than two feet ahead of his nearest competitor.

That would give MDI an insurmountable 14.5-point lead heading into the final event, the 4×200-meter relay in which the Trojans finished second.

It turns out that McKenzie’s triple-jump triumph and a 6-2 winning effort in the high jump from Noah Hutchinson were MDI’s lone individual wins, but the Trojans picked up 12 big points in the shot put as Micah Hallett, Sam Hoff and Gilbert Isaacs finished 2-5-7.

Griffin Maristany added a fourth-place effort in the 200 and a second-place run in the 400 for MDI while Josh Bloom took fifth in the 800 and Liam Higgins was fifth in the 400.

Elsewhere in the boys meet, Michaiah Robinson of Washington Academy of East Machias claimed two first-place finishes.

Robinson was clocked in 22.83 seconds in winning the 200, the fastest time in the state this winter regardless of class, and ran a 50.83 in the 400.

George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill’s John Hassett won the 800 in 1:58.68 while Zach Dyer of Belfast won the shot put with a heave of 42-8¾ inches. John Bapst of Bangor’s Brady Chadwick cleared 11-6 to win the pole vault.

Old Town’s Troy Crawford was the champ in the 55 hurdles in 6.76 seconds.

In the girls meet, Tardy capped off another stellar season with two victories and a second-place effort.

Tardy claimed the mile in 5:04.95 and won the 800 in 2:18.58. She was also second in the 2 mile behind Yarmouth’s Abby Hamilton (11:21.24).

Anderson sped to a winning effort of 26.54 in the 200 while she was also second in the 55 and third in the 400.

John Bapst of Bangor’s Olivia St. Germain claimed the gold medal in the high jump, clearing 5-2.

The Old Town boys and girls took home the Class B North sportsmanship banners.