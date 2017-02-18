Bethel couple rescues injured owl from prickly situation

BETHEL, Maine — A couple from Bethel rescued a great horned owl from a prickly situation Friday.

Maria Boschetti spotted the owl outside their store, Steam Mill Antiques in Bethel, Friday morning. “I knew his behavior was unnatural, but I was not sure why,” husband, Jay Boschetti, said.

Not wanting to disturb the owl, the couple patiently observed the it throughout the morning. When they took photos of the owl with a high-power lens, they noticed he was injured from an encounter with a porcupine.

Their local game warden referred the Boschettis to Kim Chavez from Avian Haven, who told them the deep snow was making it difficult for owl to hunt mice. As a result, some owls are going after porcupines as a last resort — not always with the best results.

At the request of Avian Haven, the Boschettis caught the owl and brought it to Avian Haven in Bridgton, who then brought it to Freedom for medical attention and rehabilitation.

Avian Haven said they removed a dozen quills while treating the owl.

“He has had fluids and pain medication, and he was tucked into an intensive care unit for overnight,” Avian Haven told the Boschettis on Friday evening.

“I’m sure there are some quills that we missed, and the concern is about any that might have already migrated into the body cavity and damaged organs. We’ll work on him some more today, but for now, he was safe and sound for the night.”