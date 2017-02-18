Police trying to confirm possible sighting of missing Sanford woman

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire — Police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, are trying to confirm a possible sighting of a missing Sanford woman.

40-year-old Kerry Rear, 40, was last seen in at the Lil’ Mart in Sanford on Jan. 22.

She was extremely disoriented and believed she was in a bank. She had two conversations with employees at the Lil’ Mart and McDonald’s before leaving the store, according to police.

Portsmouth police are working to confirm whether Rear was spotted in the city.

Another sighting was reported in Kittery earlier this month, according to police.

Police are asking people who live in the area to check their buildings, their sheds or any disabled cars they may have in their yard.

Rear’s parents said she was troubled but would call them almost every day.

They said they believe there was a series of events that piled up, overwhelming Rear, and that she just couldn’t deal with it any more, leading her to become disoriented.

The Rear family is offering a $10,000 reward for Kerry’s safe return alive to her family and a $5,000 reward for any information that would lead to her whereabouts.