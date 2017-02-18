Portland police shoot man at Union Station Plaza

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police shot a man who reportedly was wielding a BB gun, according to a report by the Portland Press Herald.

The incident happened shortly before noon at Union Station Plaza. Witnesses said the man entered Coastal Trading and Pawn, bought a BB gun, then pointed it around the parking lot and into the sky.

The man reportedly dropped the gun when police arrived, but was shot in the forehead after he picked it up, despite officers warning him not to do so.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.