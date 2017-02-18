No charges expected in fatal snowmobile crash in Buxton

BUXTON, Maine — A local woman was killed on her snowmobile in Buxton after she was struck by a car.

Buxton police Chief Troy Kline said the 54-year-old died while crossing the intersection of a snowmobile path and Rankin Road.

Kline said the initial investigation found that the woman’s sight was blocked by the sun, and she crossed as a Nissan Xterra was about to drive through, headed for Route 22 in Buxton.

Police said they do not believe the woman was wearing a helmet and that she died at the scene.

Police are not revealing the woman’s identity at this time but disclosed that she and the driver are Buxton residents.

Police say they do not expect charges to be filed.

The investigation suggests the driver had the right of way and no time to react before the fatal crash.