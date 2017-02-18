Etna man, 36, dies in snowmobile crash in Newport

BUXTON, Maine — An Etna man died early Saturday morning in Maine’s sixth snowmobile-related fatality this season.

Jack McKay III, 36, of Etna died just after midnight this morning while snowmobiling with two friends on Interconnecting Trail System 85 in Newport.

The lead snowmobile was being operated by McKay, who failed to negotiate a corner in the trail and struck a tree. McKay was discovered by two others in his group shortly after the crash.

McKay died as a result of his injuries.

The two other riders were Benjamin Roundy, 36, of Newport and Cain Mackenzie, 36, of Plymouth. Mackenzie was summonsed for operating a snowmobile under the influence. No charges have been filed against Roundy at this time.

This incident is being investigated to help determine possible contributing factors to include speed and alcohol involvement. The Maine Warden Service is investigating the crash and was assisted by Newport Police Department and Newport Fire Department.

This is Maine’s sixth snowmobile-related fatality.

On Friday, Buxton police investigated the fifth snowmobile-related fatality that occurred on a public road. A woman was killed as she crossed a road while following her husband and was struck by a vehicle.

With 14,500 miles of groomed trails, families from all over New England come here to enjoy Maine’s snowmobiling opportunities. Game wardens urge all riders to ride responsibly and never drink and drive. Remember to bring a cellphone with you and ride with others when possible for safety. Authorities also ask that you always leave information with family regarding your trip plans in the event you become lost or have a mechanical breakdown.