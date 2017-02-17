UMaine field hockey assistant takes similar post at Hofstra

Courtney Veinotte, who has spent the last six seasons as an assistant coach with the University of Maine’s field hockey team after playing for the Black Bears, has taken a similar position at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.

Veinotte, a former Miss Maine Field Hockey finalist at Skowhegan High School, will be coaching under Kathy De Angelis, who has been the head coach for 19 seasons at Hofstra.

De Angelis also coaches in the United States Field Hockey program.

The Pride went 9-10 this past fall, including a 1-5 mark in the Colonial Athletic Association, after back-to-back winning seasons (14-6 and 12-7).

National champion Delaware is in the CAA.

UMaine head field hockey coach Josette Babineau said it will be a “big loss” for the program but “fully understands” Veinotte’s decision to leave.

“It’s a good move for her,” said Babineau. “I’m glad she was able to find a position with another very competitive Division I program.”

Babineau said it will give Veinotte an opportunity to work at a different school and with a different coach.

“She will be able to see how things are done at another school. Every school offers a different experience. And she will get to work with another coach after playing for me and then coaching with me,” she said.

Babineau said she and Veinotte shared the coaching responsibilities the last six years and Veinotte did a very good job developing the players, particularly the defenders and the goalkeepers.

Veinotte also was involved in recruiting and played an important role in landing some of the state’s top players.

“I feel fortunate that she was able to stay as long as she did with the program,” said Babineau.

Veinotte also coached at the club level, and Babineau said she was instrumental in forming the Black Bear Elite field hockey program in the Bangor area.

Veinotte is coaching a Black Bear Elite team in a tournament in Pennsylvania and couldn’t be reached for comment.

She led Skowhegan to four straight Class A state championships and made an immediate impact at UMaine, being selected to the America East All-Rookie team her first season. She was named to the America East All-Tournament team her junior year and concluded her career with 16 goals and eight assists in 70 games.