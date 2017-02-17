UAlbany up next for UMaine basketball teams

Men’s Basketball

MAINE vs. ALBANY

Time, site: Sunday, 2 p.m., Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 6-23 (2-12 America East), UAlbany 17-11 (8-5)

Series, last meeting: UAlbany leads 20-13; UAlbany 81-63 on 1/22/17

Key players: UMaine — 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (10.3 points, 6.5 rebounds per game), 6-1 G Austin Howard (7.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg), 6-8 C Vincent Eze (5.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg); 6-0 G Ryan Bernstein (3.9 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.0 assists per game); UAlbany — 6-0 G David Nichols (17.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.1 apg), 6-4 G Joe Cremo (16.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg), 6-7 F Greg Stire (7.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg), 6-8 F Mike Rowley (5.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg)

Outlook: UAlbany has gone 8-2 in conference play since an 0-3 start to claim sole possession of third place in the league after Wednesday’s 78-69 victory over Maryland Baltimore County. Led by Stire and Cremo, the Great Danes lead AE in rebounding margin at plus-7.9 per game. UAlbany has won eight of the last nine meetings. This marks the final home game for UMaine’s three seniors. Garet Beal and Troy Reid-Knight have been out all season because of injuries and senior forward Marko Pirovic was one of four players suspended for disciplinary reasons earlier in the week by coach Bob Walsh. Walsh said in a text message at midday Friday that he did not know if Pirovic, leading scorer Wes Myers, Ilija Stojiljkovic and Jaquan McKennon would be reinstated for Sunday’s game. The Black Bears close out the regular season at Binghamton on Feb. 25.

Women’s Basketball

MAINE vs. ALBANY

Time, site: Saturday, 2 p.m., SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York

Records: UMaine 15-14 (8-6 America East), Albany 15-11 (9-4)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 19-16, UMaine 84-71 on 1/22/17

Key players: Maine — 5-8 G Sigi Koizar (13.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.6 steals per game, 47 3-pointers), 6-2 F Laia Sole (10.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.9 apg), 5-11 F Blanca Millan (8.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.8 spg), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (7.4 rpg, 5 rpg, 2.7 apg), 5-8 G Julie Brosseau (7 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.4 apg, 53 3-pointers); Albany — 5-8 G Amani Tate (19.7 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 3.7 apg, 2 spg), 5-11 G-F Jessica Fequiere (12.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.8 apg), 6-1 G-F Bailey Hixson (8.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 37 3-pointers), 5-7 G Mackenzie Trpcic (5.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 3.9 apg), 6-2 F-C Tiana-Jo Carter (5.5 ppg, 4 rpg, 1.4 blocks per game)

Game notes: Albany had a six-game winning streak snapped by the UMBC on Wednesday while the Black Bears had their 21-game America East home win streak halted by league leader New Hampshire 65-57. UMaine erased an 11-point halftime deficit to score 52 second-half points to beat Albany last month. The Great Danes are 6-1 at home in conference play while the Black Bears are 2-6 on the road. UMaine concludes its regular season by hosting Binghamton on Feb. 26.