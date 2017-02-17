Mailman delivers as Central boys beat Winslow in ‘B’ quarterfinal

BANGOR, Maine — Ethan Mailman admits he isn’t keen on doing interviews. Instead, the Central High School senior let his second-half play do the talking on Friday night.

Mailman scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter, sparking the third-seeded Red Devils of Corinth to a 49-41 Class B boys basketball quarterfinal victory over No. 6 Winslow at the Cross Insurance Center.

Coach Riley Donovan’s Central squad (15-3) awaits the winner of Friday night’s quarterfinal between No. 2 Mount Desert Island and No. 10 Belfast for their 2:05 semifinal on Feb. 22.

Winslow (15-5) was unable to bounce back less than 24 hours after rallying to beat No. 11 Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield in a prelim.

The Black Raiders had trouble finding their perimeter touch in the second half after senior forward Jack Morneault picked up his fourth foul, then subsequently fouled out.

That provided more room for the 6-foot-5 Mailman, who finished with a game-high 19 points on 8-for-14 shooting and also provided eight rebounds and two blocked shots.

“He can do that,” Donovan said of Mailman’s ability to take over a game.

Central received solid guard play from seniors Caleb Shaw, who contributed 16 points, and Andrew Speed (5 rebounds), while senior forward Dylan Gray finished with eight points and 10 rebounds along with four blocks.

The Red Devils may have experienced a few tournament jitters during a first half in which they shot only 9-for-27.

“[There are] always nerves, always, especially when you’re in a playoff game opener,” Mailman said.

Donovan pointed out that Shaw and Speed are the only two team members with quarterfinal experience off Central’s 2015 team that reached the Class C semifinals.

Winslow started slowly, but went on an 18-5 run that put the Black Raiders in front. Morneault scored 10 of his team-best 12 points in the half, including a basket that gave them a 28-20 advantage late in the second quarter.

Morneault was whistled for his fourth foul with 4:38 left in the third, although Winslow coach Jared Brown and his staff thought their senior center only had three.

With Morneault on the bench, Mailman eventually got hot. He opened his scoring spree with a tip-in late in the third quarter that made it 35-35.

“He’s tough. I like seeing him off the court, that’s for sure,” Mailman said. “It gives you more confidence.”

He then opened the fourth with five straight baskets, including a hoop from underneath and a 14-footer. Morneault returned, but Mailman scored off another tip-in and made a 16-footer off a penetrate-and-pitch from Speed that gave Central a 43-35 advantage.

“We just stuck with it, played harder,” Mailman said.

Morneault fouled out with 4:33 remaining and Winslow’s perimeter struggles continued.