CMP continues to chip away at southern Maine power outages

PORTLAND, Maine — About 3,700 Mainers in the southern part of the state were still without power Friday morning.

Central Maine Power crews have continued to repair damage from the snowstorm that passed over the state Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The storm hit hardest in southern Maine and Down East. The leftover outages are in York and Cumberland counties.

Gorham and Buxton were hardest hit, each reporting more than 1,000 outages.

CMP issued a news release Thursday saying power restoration efforts likely would stretch into the morning because of “difficult conditions” in the wake of the storm.

Emera Maine, the electric provider for the rest of the state, reported no remaining outages on Friday morning.

