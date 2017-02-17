Boil-water order issued following water main break in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Fast-moving water could be seen flowing down Preble Street after a water main broke Thursday night, and Portland Public Works is asking many residents on Munjoy Hill to boil their water as a precaution.

The water main broke near 97 Preble St. The road between Marginal Way and Lancaster Street is closed to traffic until 8 p.m. Friday so crews can fix the problem, a Portland Public Works post states.

“Seek alternate routes,” the public works Tweet states.

The Portland Water District issued a boil-water order for a portion of Munjoy Hill, for those Northeast of Sheridan Street.

“As a precaution, consumers are directed to boil water for 1 minute at a rolling boil before drinking, making ice cubes, washing food, brushing teeth or in any other activity involving consumption of water,” Portland Public Works posted on its website. “Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms that could potentially be in the water. This order shall remain in effect until further notice. Water samples will be collected and results will be available in approximately 24-hours.”

Those with questions can call the Portland Water District, 761-8310, or State of Maine Drinking Water Program, 287-2070, or send an email to customerservice@pwd.org.

Updates are also available at the public works webpage, pwd.org.