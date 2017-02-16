Reeling UMaine men’s hockey team heads to Merrimack

Men’s Hockey

MAINE vs. MERRIMACK

Time, site: Friday, Saturday, 7:05 p.m., Lawler Arena, North Andover, Massachusetts

Records: UMaine 10-17-3 (4-13-1 Hockey East); Merrimack 12-13-5 (6-7-5)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 68-20-8, UMaine 3-2 (OT) on 2/20/16

Key players: Maine — C Cam Brown (4 goals, 29 assists), LW Blaine Byron (14 & 18), LW Nolan Vesey (9 & 10), C Chase Pearson (12 & 5), D Rob Michel (7 & 10), G Rob McGovern (9-12-3, 2.82 goals-against average, .916 save percentage), G Matt Morris (1-5, 4.23, .879); Merrimack — LW Brett Seney (9 & 18), C Hampus Gustafsson (14 & 10), LW Jace Hennig (4 & 11), D Johnathan Kovacevic (3 & 11), RW Sami Tavernier (4 & 9), C Ludvig Larsson (5 & 7), G Collin Delia (6-5-2, 1.93 GAA, .934 save percentage)

Game notes: The Warriors are 4-0-2 in their last six while the Black Bears have lost four straight, six of eight and nine of 12. Junior Delia has started the last six games and has posted a sparkling 1.46 GAA and a .951 save percentage. Three of those four wins were against Boston University (2) and Boston College (1), who are ranked fourth and 11th, respectively, in the USCHO poll. He has the nation’s fifth-best save percentage and eighth-best GAA. UMaine has won six of the last seven meetings and the last nine UMaine-Merrimack games have been decided by two goals or less. Brown, who became the 54th player in school history to reach the 100-point plateau, is fourth in the country in assists. Byron needs one point to to reach 100. Merrimack is in a battle for a home playoff berth for the first round of the Hockey East playoffs. Teams seeded fifth through eighth will host. UMaine most likely will finish 11th for the second straight year.