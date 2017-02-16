Peterson, Romo lead the most interesting NFL players who soon could be cut

NFL teams already have begun to trim their rosters by releasing veteran players with contracts that would be cumbersome on next season’s salary cap.

The New York Giants saved about $10 million against next season’s cap by releasing wide receiver Victor Cruz and running back Rashad Jennings. The Cleveland Browns said farewell to quarterback Josh McCown. The New York Jets declined to exercise an option for next season in the contract of left tackle Ryan Clady, making him a free agent.

There will be many more such moves to come before teams must be in compliance with the salary cap next month.

Here are some of the higher-profile players who potentially could be released:

Tony Romo, QB, Cowboys: Dak Prescott is entrenched as the starter in Dallas after a spectacular rookie season in place of the injured Romo. The Cowboys are unlikely to keep Romo as a backup with a contract that counts $24.7 million against the salary cap. Romo wants to move on and be a starter elsewhere and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones probably will accommodate him. The question is whether Jones and the Cowboys will attempt to orchestrate a trade and get something in return, or merely release Romo and hand him total control over picking his next team.

Jay Cutler, QB, Bears: It’s probably time for both sides to move on, and the guaranteed portion of Cutler’s seven-year, $126.7 million contract is done. So the Bears would have to carry only $2 million in dead money on their salary cap by releasing Cutler and would save $14 million in cap space.

Adrian Peterson, RB, Vikings: Peterson is to make $18 million in salary and bonuses next season. He turns 32 in March and is coming off an injury-shortened season in which he ran for only 72 yards. It’s possible he and the Vikings will work out a revised deal for him to remain in Minnesota. But it’s also possible the Vikings instead will opt to part ways and Peterson will be looking for a new team. He already has begun to mull about his next NFL destination publicly.

Tyrod Taylor, QB, Bills: The Bills have a $15.5 million option in Taylor’s contract and must decide if they think he is their long-term answer at quarterback. He has thrown for more than 6,000 yards and 37 touchdowns over the past two seasons, with only 12 interceptions. He also has run for more than 1,100 yards over that two-year span. Perhaps he has not established himself as a franchise quarterback. But he has established himself as a reasonably productive player at the sport’s most important position, and the Bills would have to figure out how to find a replacement who would represent an upgrade.

Colin Kaepernick, QB, 49ers: Kaepernick can void his contract and become a free agent. If he doesn’t do that, the 49ers could opt to release him. Either way, it seems likely that the new regime of General Manager John Lynch and Coach Kyle Shanahan will seek a new beginning at quarterback. The Niners have the second overall selection in the NFL draft and could use it to attempt to put their quarterback of the future in place.

Darrelle Revis, CB, Jets: The Jets are in need of an overhaul and got it under way by cutting ties with Clady. Revis could be next. From there, it will be interesting to see if the Jets also release center Nick Mangold and wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

Jamaal Charles, RB, Chiefs: The Chiefs would save nearly $6.2 million against the salary cap by releasing him. He is a dynamic player when healthy but he’s managed to play in only eight games over the past two seasons.

Branden Albert, T, Dolphins: He is to count $10.6 million against the salary cap. The Dolphins could save $7.2 million in cap room by releasing him and could move Laremy Tunsil, last year’s first-round draft choice who mostly played guard as a rookie, to left tackle.

Mario Williams, DE, Dolphins: He is coming off a 1.5-sack season and the Dolphins would carve out an additional $8.5 million in salary cap space by releasing him.

Robert Griffin III, QB, Browns: The Browns could trade for New England Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. They could use one of their two first-round draft picks on a quarterback. A second season in Cleveland for Griffin wouldn’t seem to make a lot of sense unless he remains as a backup.

Russell Okung, T, Broncos: The Broncos need help along their offensive line but paying Okung big money for next season and beyond probably is not going to provide enough of it. The team has until March 8 to pick up an option in Okung’s contract worth $48 million over the next four seasons.

Jason Peters, T, Eagles: The Eagles reportedly already have told Peters he must agree to a revised deal to remain in Philadelphia.

Doug Martin, RB, Buccaneers: He ran for only 421 yards in eight games this past season, was suspended in December for a violation of the NFL’s policy on banned performance-enhancing substances and is to count $7 million against next season’s salary cap. Martin is only one season into a five-year, $35.75 million contract signed after he finished second in the NFL in rushing (behind Peterson) in the 2015 season. He could stay in Tampa but it probably would require a reworked contract.

Adam Jones, CB, Bengals: His off-field issues recently resurfaced and it’s possible he will decide that his on-field production is not worth the renewed trouble.