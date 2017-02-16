Husson unveils Wight’s Sporting Goods Strength and Conditioning Facility

BANGOR, Maine — Husson University on Thursday held a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony for an upgraded facility as part of its campus complex at Newman Gymnasium.

Husson unveiled the new Wight’s Sporting Goods Strength and Conditioning Facility, which is designed to help Husson student-athletes maximize their physical potential, enhance their performance and develop the strength needed to avoid sports-related injuries.

Wight’s Sporting Goods in Hampden provided the lead gift as part of a $250,000 fundraising effort that enabled Husson to more than double the size of the athletic weight training facility, replace and update equipment, and add new rubberized flooring. The facility also includes a high-efficiency fresh air supply system, a reception desk and an expanded storage area.

Andrew Nickerson of Holden, the president and CEO of Wight’s Sporting Goods, was honored for his company’s generosity. Nickerson attended Husson University in 1985 and was a member of the men’s basketball program.

His older daughter Holly graduated from Husson in 2016, and his younger daughter Meg is attending the school.

Thursday’s event also included participation by Husson University President Robert A. Clark and director of athletics Frank Pergolizzi and was attended by several trustees, faculty members, staff and students.