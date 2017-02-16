One hurt, home destroyed in Portsmouth fire

PORTSMOUTH — A local man suffered minor burns during a Tuesday morning fire at a mobile home in Ward’s Park, a small neighborhood at 1338 Woodbury Ave., said Fire Chief Steve Achilles.

The fire was reported at 3:08 a.m. in Unit 2, which was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived, said the chief, who described the damage as “a total loss.”

Michael Ireland, who was staying in his sister’s nearby mobile home, said he heard something mid-morning and looked outside to see smoke and flames.

“It was terrible,” he said. “When I went out the flames were pretty high.”

Ireland praised responding firefighters who he said were “very professional,” in that they kept the fire from spreading to homes in the densely populated neighborhood.

The fire caused smoke and/or heat damage to an adjacent and unoccupied mobile home, as well as nearby vehicles, Achilles said. A shed next to the burned home was spared.

The lone occupant, Bradley Paradis, was transported by ambulance to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with minor burns to his face and back, according to the fire chief. He was interviewed at the hospital and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, Achilles said.

Early Tuesday afternoon, Paradis returned to the scene with his mother Joann Paradis, who owns the property. She said the home was uninsured at the time and she had just looked at paperwork for the insurance and told herself she needed to take care of it.

“It was like a premonition,” she said, while looking at the charred remains. “It’s tragic.”

While her son combed through burned rubble, looking for surviving relics from his Grateful Dead memorabilia collection, Paradis said he told her he was awake when the fire started and thought it began in the bathroom. She said he looked to the rear of the home and saw “the whole back of the trailer was in flames,” so he ran out. She said he has to return to the hospital for burn treatments, that she needed to take him shopping for new clothing and he would stay with her for a while.

Another neighbor, Skyler Parkhouse, said he got up to use the bathroom and saw several firetrucks, flames and smoke in his neighborhood.

“They were shooting a water cannon at it,” said the six-year Ward’s Park resident.

Parkhouse said he could see the interior of the Paradis home from the exterior but, “didn’t know it was that bad until the sun came up.”

“They were shoveling all his stuff out with rakes,” he said.

Achilles said that responding firefighters had to locate and dig a hydrant out of snow at the scene, “so it took an extra few minutes” to start extinguishing the flames. Police officers, who were the first on scene, evacuated some residents before firefighters arrived, Achilles said.

According to the fire chief, a portion of a fence had to be removed to access the rear of the burning home. He said Bradley Paradis reported that a smoke detector had activated in the home.

Assisting at the scene were firefighters from Rye and Newington, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and Kittery, Maine, the chief said. Responding for station coverage were firefighters from Greenland, Rye and recalled Portsmouth firefighters.

The park is a 15-unit neighborhood which its residents purchased last year through the Resident Owned Community (ROC-NH) program.

