Third storm this week dumps about a foot of snow in southern Maine

BANGOR, Maine — Southern portions of the state were clobbered with another foot of snow on top of the 2-plus feet that fell in a blizzard earlier this week, according to Meteorologist Bob Marine of the National Weather Service in Gray.

“Cumberland and York counties seemed to be the jackpots,” Marine said. “Bridgeton got 16.6 inches. Limington in York County got 16.6 inches. Areas inland got 10 to 16 inches, compared to the coast that just got a few inches — maybe 2 to 6 inches. The midcoast got 2 to 6 inches.”

About 2 to 3 feet of snow already was on the ground from the storms earlier in the week, he said.

“All the roads are snow covered, and it’s slow going,” Marine said.

Snow was still falling Thursday morning but was expected to stop by midmorning, lead meteorologist Victor Nouhan said Thursday from the National Weather Service office in Caribou.

Coastal Washington County got the brunt of the storm for central and northern Maine, he said.

“The amounts are going to run from 5 to 9 inches,” Nouhan said. “Ellsworth got 5.5 inches, Winter Harbor got 5 inches, Blue Hill got 3.8 inches and Orland got 2.8.”

Northern parts of the state only got a dusting of snow, and Bangor only saw 2 to 3 inches, Nouhan said. The agency tweeted at 9 a.m. that while Bangor has seen 62 inches of snow and Caribou has seen 96 inches so far this winter, “The snow depth at both Caribou and Bangor as of 7 a.m. this morning was is 31 inches.”

Schools across Maine have canceled school or have delays. Biddeford, Arundel and Kennebunk, Machias and others have canceled, and schools in Augusta and Auburn are just two of many that have delays. A number of businesses have also decided to close for the day.

Central Maine Power reported 13,542 customers without power at 6 a.m.

“These are storm related,” Gail Rice, CMP corporate communications representative, said. “Parts of southern Maine got a good amount of heavy wet snow that coated tree limbs and ‎branches and brought them into contact with lines.”

Crews are hard at work to restore power, she said. “We expect to get most if not all back on today,” Rice said.