See where the storm dropped the most snow around the state

Friends Lily Bernier (left) and Abby Bergmark, fourth graders at the Mary Snow School, walk down a plowed sidewalk on Linden Street in Bangor on their way to school Thursday morning
Linda Coan O'Kresik
By Darren Fishell, BDN Staff
Posted Feb. 16, 2017, at 12:08 p.m.

PORTLAND, Maine — Southern Maine and some Down East areas bore the brunt of the snowstorm that passed over the state Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to National Weather Service tallies.

Measurements in Sanford, Sebago and Fryeburg were among the highest in the state as of Thursday morning, ranging from 18 to 16 inches of snow on top of the winter storm that earlier this week dumped more than a foot in most places.

The statewide snowfall totals reflect the latest figures reported to the National Weather Service and each measurement shown includes the time the measurement was recorded.

