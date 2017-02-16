Report: Baileyville millworkers exposed to toxic gas

BAILEYVILLE, Maine — A leak of poisonous gas at the local pulp and tissue mill has resulted in several people being brought to the hospital, according to a report from WLBZ.

According to the report, “at least” 10 contractors at the mill are being treated for exposure to chlorine dioxide gas. Mill officials were unable to comment on the severity of the injuries, WLBZ indicated.

Chlorine dioxide is a chemical compound used as a disinfectant in drinking water supplies and as a bleaching agent for wood pulp, among other uses, according to the National Institutes of Health. It is toxic when inhaled as a gas.

“Concentrated chlorine dioxide vapor is potentially explosive, and attempts to compress and store this gas, either alone or in combination with other gases, have been commercially unsuccessful,” the NIH indicates on its PubChem website, which is an open online chemistry database. “Because of this, chlorine dioxide, like ozone, must be manufactured at the point of use.”

A voicemail message left around noon Thursday for mill spokesman Scott Beal was not immediately returned.

