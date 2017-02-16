Old-style Maine ice harvest delayed

SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — The ice harvest at Thompson Ice House in South Bristol has been postponed from its original date of Sunday, Feb. 19. The new date has not yet been announced.

The free event attracts large crowds every year to participate or watch as a crew of volunteers cuts large blocks of ice from Thompson Pond. Attendees have the opportunity to witness and participate in an ice harvest, an event common in the days before refrigerators.

Using antique ice-cutting tools, volunteers of all ages will have the chance to cut large ice blocks from Thompson Pond, move the blocks of ice along a narrow channel, up a wood ramp and into the historic ice house.

Some of the ice harvested is used to make ice cream for the annual ice cream social, which will take place this year on July 2.

The event is free to attend and will feature ice fishing for children, according to Ken Lincoln, president of the Thompson Ice House Preservation Corp.

Ice house merchandise will be available and the ice house museum will be open.

The nonprofit Thompson Ice House Preservation Corp. manages the Thompson Ice House, a working museum dedicated to the methods of traditional ice harvesting in South Bristol.

For more information, visit thompsonicehouse.com or facebook.com/thompsonicehouse.