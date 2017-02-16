Old-style Maine ice harvest delayed

Volunteers prepare another block of ice as a pulley system transports a block up a ramp and into the Thompson Ice House in South Bristol during the annual ice harvest Sunday, Feb. 14.
Maia Zewert | Lincoln County News
Volunteers prepare another block of ice as a pulley system transports a block up a ramp and into the Thompson Ice House in South Bristol during the annual ice harvest Sunday, Feb. 14.
By Maia Zewert, Lincoln County News
Posted Feb. 16, 2017, at 7:43 a.m.

SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — The ice harvest at Thompson Ice House in South Bristol has been postponed from its original date of Sunday, Feb. 19. The new date has not yet been announced.

The free event attracts large crowds every year to participate or watch as a crew of volunteers cuts large blocks of ice from Thompson Pond. Attendees have the opportunity to witness and participate in an ice harvest, an event common in the days before refrigerators.

Using antique ice-cutting tools, volunteers of all ages will have the chance to cut large ice blocks from Thompson Pond, move the blocks of ice along a narrow channel, up a wood ramp and into the historic ice house.

Some of the ice harvested is used to make ice cream for the annual ice cream social, which will take place this year on July 2.

The event is free to attend and will feature ice fishing for children, according to Ken Lincoln, president of the Thompson Ice House Preservation Corp.

Ice house merchandise will be available and the ice house museum will be open.

The nonprofit Thompson Ice House Preservation Corp. manages the Thompson Ice House, a working museum dedicated to the methods of traditional ice harvesting in South Bristol.

For more information, visit thompsonicehouse.com or facebook.com/thompsonicehouse.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Third storm in a week to drop up to a foot of snow overnightThird storm in a week to drop up to a foot of snow overnight
  2. Coast Guard tracking Russian spy ship near U.S. Navy submarine base in Connecticut
  3. Wiscasset police can now arrest people anywhere in MaineWiscasset police can now arrest people anywhere in Maine
  4. Two men from out of state arrested in drug sting in Washington County
  5. Bangor not likely to clear snow from some 21 miles of sidewalks this seasonBangor not likely to clear snow from some 21 miles of sidewalks this season

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs