Class AA girls basketball quarterfinals postponed

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Class AA girls basketball quarterfinals scheduled for Wednesday evening at the Augusta Civic Center and Portland Exposition Building have been postponed due to pending inclement weather, the Maine Principals’ Association has announced.

The Class AA North girls doubleheader now will be played beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday with No. 5 Bangor against No. 4 Cheverus of Portland, followed at 5:30 p.m. by No. 6 Lewiston against No. 3 Deering of Portland.

Those games will be followed by an already scheduled AA North boys quarterfinal doubleheader, thought the start time for the first game has been pushed back 90 minutes to accommodate the rescheduled girls’ contests. No. 5 Oxford Hills of South Paris will now play No. 4 Cheverus at 7 p.m., followed by No. 6 Windham against No. 3 Deering of Portland at 8:30.

In Class AA South, Wednesday’s scheduled girls quarterfinals will now be split between Thursday and Friday, with No. 4 Maine Girls Academy of Portland (formerly McAuley High School) facing No. 5 Sanford at 4:15 p.m. Thursday and No. 3 Scarborough against No. 6 Thornton Academy of Saco at 4:15 p.m. Friday.

Both AA South girls quarterfinals will now be the first games of tripleheaders at the Expo.

On Thursday, the MGA-Sanford game will be followed by two Class AA South boys quarterfinals. No. 4 Bonny Eagle of Standish will play No. 5 Scarborough at 6 p.m., followed by No. 3 Sanford against No. 6 Gorham at 8.

On Friday, the Scarborough-Thornton Academy girls game will be followed by two Class A South boys quarterfinals. No. 4 York will face No. 5 Westbrook at 6 p.m. with No. 1 Greely of Cumberland Center against No. 8 Kennebunk at 8.

Also postponed from Wednesday to Thursday are regional championship games in girls ice hockey.

The rescheduled doubleheader at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston will have the South championship game between No. 1 Falmouth and No. 2 Scarborough at 5 p.m. Thursday, followed by the North final between No. 1 Saint Dominic of Auburn and No. 3 Greely at 6:30.