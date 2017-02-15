Former UMaine hockey star hit with six-game suspension

A former University of Maine hockey standout will face a lengthy suspension after he hit a Minnesota Wild player in the face with his stick in a game on Sunday, according to reports.

Gustav Nyquist, who starred for the Black Bears for three seasons, was handed down a six-game suspension by the NHL. T he news was first reported by TSN’s Bob McKenzie.

Nyquist, a former fourth-round pick of the Red Wings had accumulated seven goals and 22 assists in 56 games for Detroit, which sits in last place in the Atlantic Division.

Nyquist and Minnesota’s Jared Spurgeon had been battling for the puck along the boards in Sunday’s game in St. Paul, Minnesota, when Nyquist struck Spurgeon just below the eye.

It happened shortly after Nyquist had apparently been cross-checked by Spurgeon.

Nyquist was assessed a double-minor on the play, and the Wild went on to defeat the Red Wings 6-3.

Spurgeon was not seriously injured, as he returned to the ice shortly after being attended to by medical staff.

Meanwhile, Nyquist’s teammate, former Black Bear goaltender Jimmy Howard, missed practice on Tuesday after aggravating a knee injury, according to a CBS Sports report.

According to the report, Howard apparently aggravated scar tissue while on a rehab assignment with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.