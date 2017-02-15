Third storm in a week to drop up to a foot of snow overnight

BANGOR, Maine — Snow started to fall in southern and western parts of Maine early Wednesday, but the heaviest snowfall isn’t expected to hit the state until after the sun goes down, according to meteorologist Francis Kredensor of the National Weather Service in Caribou.

“Right now, we are experiencing light snow on and off,” Kredensor said. “The main body of the storm, we expect, will hold off. The bulk of what we’re forecasting will fall overnight.”

For example, “By 7 p.m. in the Bangor area, we’re only expecting 1 inch.”

Once the sun goes down, however, a low pressure system from the West carrying moisture is expected to intensify and begin dumping snow across the state, especially southern, central and Down East Maine, he said.

“In Down East, Hancock and Washington County we expect totals of 7 to 11 inches,” Kredensor said. “The Bangor area should see 6 to 9 inches. Snow totals will evaporate as you go further north, with only 2 to 3 inches expected [in Caribou].”

The National Weather Service in Gray posted projected snow figures for southern Maine, showing an expected 12 to 18 inches to fall in Augusta, Lewiston and Rumford with up to a foot in surrounding areas.

A winter storm warning is in place for much of the state from 1 p.m. Wednesday until 1 p.m. Thursday.

This latest storm comes on the heels of a blizzard that dumped more than 2 feet of snow in some areas overnight Sunday into Monday, bringing parts of Maine to a virtual standstill.