Learn more about hearing health, hearing loss and hearing aids

Mainers are at risk for developing hearing loss as they get older, both as a normal condition of aging and as a consequence of our noisy worksites and recreational activities. Experts say it’s essential to protect your ears against loud environments and to seek help promptly when you sense your hearing may be changing.

Top 10 tips to help protect your hearing from the National Health Service. Our friends across the pond in the United Kingdom offer up sound advice. The key to keeping your hearing healthy is knowing how much loud sound you’re exposed to. A “noise diet” can protect your hearing from future problems. http://www.nhs.uk/Livewell/hearing-problems/Pages/tips-to-protect-hearing.aspx

Signs of hearing loss from the Better Hearing Institute. The signs of hearing loss can be subtle and emerge slowly, or early signs of hearing loss can be significant and come about suddenly. Either way, there are common indications and hearing impaired signs. http://www.betterhearing.org/hearingpedia/signs-hearing-loss

Occupational Noise Exposure from the big dogs at Occupational Safety and Health Administration. For employers large and small, as well as for the workers they value, OSHA is the go-to-gold standard in the U.S. for worker health and safety information. https://www.osha.gov/SLTC/noisehearingconservation/

SafetyWorks! A project of the Maine Department of Labor in Partnership with other workplace safety agencies, SafetyWorks! Provides resources for employers and employees. http://www.safetyworksmaine.gov

The Maine Center on Deafness. Maine Center on Deafness, in partnership with the Department of Labor, has established a program that will provide low income seniors with a hearing aid — at no cost to qualified individuals. Lots of other information here, too. http://www.thecommunityconnector.org/directory/profile/maine-center-on-deafness-mcd

The Hear in Maine program at Alpha One is, sadly, no longer in existence. But there is still plenty of good information on the program website, including contacts for assistance in obtaining low-cost hearing aids and other assistive devices. http://www.alphaonenow.org/hear_in_maine.htm

The Beltone Hearing Care Foundation. The charitable offshoot of the Beltone hearing aid company donates hearing instruments to those in need of hearing help who may otherwise be unable to access it.

https://www.beltone.com/hearing-care-foundation.aspx

MaineCare, Maine’s Medicaid program for low-income and disabled residents, will sometimes help pay for hearing aids.

http://mainecare.maine.gov