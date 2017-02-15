Scarborough man charged in fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist

PORTLAND, Maine — A Scarborough man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a November hit-and-run that left a bicyclist dead.

Devin Brown, 33, was charged Tuesday with manslaughter, aggravated criminal OUI, aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury or death.

According to police, Brown struck with his vehicle bicyclist Brandon Dumond, 26, of Windham outside his home and then fleeing the scene last November.

Brown crashed his car less than a mile from the scene of the hit-and-run, according to police.

Brown is being held at the Cumberland County Jail in Porland.

 

